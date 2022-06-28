'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars dish on Cara Delevingne joining season 2 cast

NBC

No matter how old you are, or who you saw, no one forgets their first concert. We take a look back at some of the best celebrity first concert stories, including Machine Gun Kelly throwing up at a Backstreet Boys show, Angela Bassett experiencing a "come around moment" with The Jackson 5, and Lily Collins seeing Brtiney Spears open for *NSYNC before she got big. Who did you see for your first concert? Let us know in the comments!