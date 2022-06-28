'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars dish on Cara Delevingne joining season 2 cast
Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin chat with USA TODAY's Erin Jensen about season 2 of "Only Murders in the Building" on Hulu.
“I don’t think I’ve ever felt so comfortable and comfortable in my character so much that it was just kind of easy,” she tells TheWrap
The actress plays a love interest to Selena Gomez in the Hulu murder mystery.
Last season ended with amateur sleuths and true crime podcasters Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez) being arrested as suspects in the murder of Bunny, the board president of their Upper West Side apartment building, the Arconia.
Only Murders In The Building celebrated its Season 2 premiere with a Los Angeles celebration hosted by stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short. The trio spoke to Deadline on the red carpet about how the series dives into their respective characters’ family life all while trying to solve the mystery of who killed […]
Selena Gomez talks about working with Steven martin and Martin Short in Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building.'
