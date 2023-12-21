The only NKY Democrat in the Legislature won't seek reelection

Kentucky State Representative Rachel Roberts watches election results at Jerry's Jug House in Newport as Andy Beshear leads Daniel Cameron in the Kentucky governor race.

Northern Kentucky's only elected Democrat in the General Assembly will not be running for reelection in 2024, leaving a Campbell County seat up for grabs in November and vulnerable to a Republican takeover.

Minority Whip and state Rep. Rachel Roberts, D-Newport, filed to run for reelection last month but withdrew Wednesday.

"This is just the right time for me and my family," she told The Enquirer. "I think of the seats not as a marathon but as a relay race, and I think there are other people who are ready to step up and take the baton."

She added that it's getting harder for the average person to serve in the General Assembly. The job is a part-time position that requires a full-time commitment during parts of the year.

"Not that many people who have true small businesses – or small children or are educators or members of labor unions – can really have the bandwidth to be able to do this job and that's frustrating to me," she said.

Roberts, 50, owns the Yoga Bar in Newport and is a co-owner of RAKE Strategies, a brand strategy firm.

Will Republicans win District 67?

Roberts is the only Democrat among 10 state representatives from Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties. Northern Kentucky's five state senators are all Republicans. She's not worried about leaving the Democrat-held seat open in 2024, though.

"I think there are some really great young Democrats and some established Democrats in the region who are really looking for an opportunity to be of more service," she said.

District 67 – which includes the riverside cities Newport, Bellevue and Dayton – is an outlier in conservative Northern Kentucky. It's had a Democratic state representative since 2005 but that could change.

Before Roberts took office in 2020, Democrat Dennis Keene held the seat for almost 15 years. He vacated his long-held position to join Gov. Andy Beshear's administration. In a special election in February 2020, Roberts beat out Republican Mary Jo Wedding, of Bellevue, getting about 64% of the vote. That fall, she won with about 53% of the vote in the general election against Republican LeAnna Homandberg.

District 67, however, now leans Republican according to previous reporting by The Enquirer. Due to redistricting following the 2020 census, the district now stretches further south and it lost areas along its eastern edge.

Roberts still won the general election in 2022 with 56% of the vote, beating Republican Jerry Gearding, who got 44%. Gearding was a controversial candidate who has been arrested several times after allegations of domestic violence. He was never convicted of any domestic violence charges.

The last day for candidates to file for office in Kentucky is Jan. 5. Nobody else has filed to run for office in District 67 as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the secretary of state website.

