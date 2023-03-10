Only One Chinese Official Got a ‘No’ Vote at Xi’s Coronation
(Bloomberg) -- Li Hongzhong has built a reputation as the Chinese official most eager to heap praise on leader Xi Jinping. Now he has a new distinction: the only nominee to receive a “no” vote this year for a leadership role in the country’s legislature.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Companies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising Prices
Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVB
In Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%
Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again to Add More Polish
Li, who also sits on the 24-member Politburo, received one abstention and one vote against his bid to become one of 14 vice chairpersons on the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. The other 13 nominees for the position, as well as one for secretary-general of the legislature’s top body, got unanimous support from China’s 2,952 lawmakers.
At the gathering, nobody voted against Xi as he was confirmed for a precedent-busting third term. The NPC also voted unanimously to install former anti-graft chief Zhao Leji as the body’s new leader and Han Zheng as vice president.
Minutes after the results were announced, Li then misread his constitutional oath. Instead of saying “safeguarding the authority of the constitution,” he substituted in the word “dignity.”
Back in 2016, Li was among the first top Communist Party officials to publicly endorse Xi as the “core” near the end of his first term as president — a designation that would pave the way for his consolidation of power. As party chief of the coastal metropolis of Tianjin a year later, Li extolled Xi’s public statements, saying they showed “thoughts, theories, emotion, charm and the highest level of a politician.”
Li has also been at the forefront of preaching loyalty to the Communist Party. He once famously said that if someone is “not absolutely loyal” to the party, that means he or she “is absolutely not loyal.”
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Even Wealthy Landlords Are Skipping Payments on Office Buildings
America’s $52 Billion Plan to Make Chips at Home Faces a Labor Shortage
The Biggest Winner of the Gas Stove Fight Is Induction Ranges
Health-Care Oversight Rule Changes Create Legal Risk for US Employers
Instagram Founder Says the Time Has Come for a New Social Network
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.