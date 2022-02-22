Only one former secretary of state is praising Putin and criticizing Biden in Ukraine crisis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Wilner
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Mike Pompeo
    Mike Pompeo
    United States Secretary of State

Of all the former secretaries of state under Democratic and Republican presidents, only one is taking to cable news and social media during a moment of peril in Europe to praise Russian President Vladimir Putin and chastise the Biden administration.

Mike Pompeo has lauded the Russian strongman over the past month as a “talented,” “savvy,” “capable statesman,” offering his praise during a slew of interviews after his political action committee spent $30,000 on improving his performance in media appearances.

“He is a very talented statesman. He has lots of gifts,” Pompeo told Fox News in January. “He was a KGB agent, for goodness sakes. He knows how to use power. We should respect that.”

On Monday, Putin declared two regions of eastern Ukraine as “independent” after supporting a violent separatist movement there over the past eight years.

Since the fall, he has steadily amassed nearly 200,000 troops along Ukraine’s east, north and south – nearly 70% of Russia’s entire ground force – and in recent days placed battalions in tactical positions for an imminent, full-scale invasion, according to U.S. officials.

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers have traveled to Ukraine in recent weeks to express a unified American voice of support, and are working on legislation that would provide President Joe Biden with new sanctions tools to punish Russia if it further invades the country.

Few other former secretaries of state have weighed in on the crisis, and those that have avoided politics. Condoleeza Rice, former secretary of state under President George W. Bush, called Putin “megalomaniacal” in a CNN interview over the weekend.

There have been eight U.S. secretaries of state since Putin took power in 1999, including four under Republican presidents — Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, Rex Tillerson and Pompeo — and four under Democratic presidents — Madeleine Albright, Hillary Clinton, John Kerry and the current secretary, Antony Blinken.

To the contrary, Pompeo has targeted Biden as exemplifying “enormous weakness,” leading “an America on its back, an America that apologizes.” He asserts that Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and response to a ransomware hack of the Colonial pipeline last year contributed to Putin’s confidence.

Putin is “very shrewd. Very capable,” Pompeo said in another recent interview with the Center for the National Interest. “I have enormous respect for him – I’ve been criticized for saying that.”

In the past, former President Donald Trump’s secretary of state has privately dismissed Ukraine as insignificant in U.S. domestic politics. After an interview with an NPR reporter in 2020, Pompeo, then still secretary, pulled the reporter aside to curse at her for her questions, and demanded she identify Ukraine on an unmarked map. “Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?” he asked her.

Pompeo has been visiting key primary states ahead of a potential run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. He has worked to increase his media profile since leaving office, losing 90 pounds in six months, joining Fox News as a contributor and staying active on the speakers circuit.

His praise of Putin comes amid a debate within the Republican Party over whether Russia is a friend or foe. Major figures in the GOP, including Trump and Fox News host Tucker Carlson, have for years defended Putin and criticized Ukrainian leadership.

In yet another recent interview, Pompeo explained that respecting Putin “doesn’t mean we should love him, like him, or bend a knee to him.”

“But we shouldn’t treat him as the JV,” Pompeo said. “He is a credible, capable statesman. And that’s why the mistake of not putting deterrence in place over the last year has led to this moment that we’re suffering from today.”

On Monday night, after Putin delivered a speech describing Ukraine as a Russian invention, Pompeo did assign blame for the current crisis to the Russians.

“Vladimir Putin is the aggressor,” he wrote on Twitter. “The Ukrainians are the victims. We should never shy away from that.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Hits 21-Month High Amid Ukraine Turmoil

    Investors often turn to gold as a safe haven investment in times of global turmoil. Gold's also rising as stocks decline.

  • U.S. and European Allies Set to Announce New Sanctions Against Russia

    The U.S. and its European allies began to impose sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway  regions in eastern Ukraine. The U.K. government on Tuesday announced sanctions against five Russian banks and three billionaires with close links to the Kremlin. Describing these as the “first tranche” of sanctions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Gennady Timchenko, Boris and Igor Rotenberg would have their assets frozen and be banned from entering the U.K.

  • Shares of Trump Media SPAC Climb After Truth Social Launch

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special-purpose acquisition company that is merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, soared nearly 19% in premarket trading on Tuesday after Truth Social, former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media platform, went live in the U.S. Tuesday. Shares were up 17.7% to $99.43 despite some users reporting glitches, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

  • Supreme Court to decide whether some businesses can refuse to serve gay customers

    The Supreme Court will decide whether certain businesses with religious objections can refuse to offer their services for same-sex weddings.

  • World leaders condemn Putin over his order to deploy troops to Ukraine

    Leaders from New Zealand, South Korea and Turkey criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for sending troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

  • Truth Social Surges Past Wordle On Apple App Store, DWAC Stock Leaps

    Former President Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' is the top download on Apple's App Store.

  • Dollar dips in choppy trade caused by Ukraine uncertainty

    The U.S. dollar was slightly lower against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday in choppy trade, getting whipsawed by developments in Ukraine a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in the country and ordered troops to the area. The Kremlin said it remained open to diplomacy with the United States and other countries as it faced actions from a slew of countries. The euro rose versus the dollar, after earlier touching its lowest level since Feb. 14, buoyed in part by the hope for talks and economic data that showed business morale in Germany improved in February across all sectors to its highest since August.

  • Putin recognizes Ukraine's rebel regions

    Russia's President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and paved the way to provide the separatists with military support. (Feb. 22)

  • France's ambassador to the U.S. speaks about escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis

    France's ambassador to the U.S., Philippe Etienne, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss his country's leading role in talks with Russia and the latest in the standoff over Ukraine.

  • Ahmaud Arbery Killers Found Guilty in Federal Hate Crimes Case

    The three men who were convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery were all found guilty of federal hate crimes trial on Feb. 22—after the jury spent less than 24 hours deliberating. On Feb. 23, 2020, Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and William Bryan pursued Arbery, who had been jogging through a residential just outside of Brunswick, Georgia, believing he was responsible for a series of robberies in the suburban neighborhood—though they had no evidence to support this. After a confrontation, Arbery was fatally shot by Travis McMichael.

  • Biden to Speak as EU and U.K. Unveil Sanctions: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will address the situation in Ukraine, with the U.S. expected to announce new sanctions after the European Union and the U.K. set out initial packages of targeting Moscow after Russia’s recognition of two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionEU and U.K. Propose Sanctions to Confront Putin: Ukraine UpdateU.S.

  • Crude soars, and stocks and crypto bomb lower, as fears of a Russia-Ukraine war consume global markets

    Brent crude has rocketed to near $100 per barrel on Tuesday morning. Tech futures and crypto are sinking.

  • China plans bigger tax cuts in 2022 to prop up slowing growth

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will unveil bigger tax and fee cuts this year and step up payments to local governments to offset their hit to revenues, Finance Minister Liu Kun said on Tuesday, amid efforts to support a slowing economy. Tax fee cuts will be larger in 2022 than last year's 1.1 trillion yuan ($173.56 billion) in reductions, Liu told a news conference without specifying the size of the planned cuts. "This year, the central government will significantly increase the size of transfer payments, especially general transfer payments, continue to favour regions with difficulties and underdeveloped areas," Liu said.

  • A quiz for Presidents Day: How much do you know about United States presidents?

    This quiz provides an opportunity for you to test your knowledge of America’s presidents and the American presidency.

  • Portland Man Helps Find Stolen Cars In His Spare Time

    He’s one of the good guys!

  • Alabama pageant queen dies eight days after accident, her family says

    Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021 Zoe Sozo Bethel died Friday, eight days after an accident left her in a coma, her family announced.

  • Tenants unaccounted for as Butch’s Bar in Sturgeon Bay goes up in flames

    Nine of 20 rooms above the tavern were occupied, but police had not yet located all the residents Tuesday morning.

  • Supreme Court denies Trump bid to review Jan 6 documents

    Former president had filed a lawsuit against the select committee’s chairman Rep Bennie Thompson

  • Standard General to Buy Broadcaster Tegna for $5.4 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Standard General agreed to acquire Tegna Inc. for $5.4 billion, consummating a yearslong takeover saga for the television broadcaster.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionEU and U.K. Propose Sanctions to Confront Putin: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Slip on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets WrapStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapThe investment firm a

  • KKR to Buy Majority Stake in Bottler Refresco

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. agreed to buy a majority stake in bottling company Refresco from PAI Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corp.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionEU and U.K. Propose Sanctions to Confront Putin: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Slip on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets WrapStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPAI and BCI will wi