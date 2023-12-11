Only one Framingham Police Officer has been killed on duty. What happened a century ago

FRAMINGHAM — One hundred years ago, the only Framingham police officer to be slain in the line of duty was fatally shot in Saxonville. To this day, his murder remains unsolved — although some would say it is "unofficially solved."

William H. Welch was a patrolman with the Framingham Police Department when he was shot and killed on Feb. 3, 1923, near Saxonville Mills. He was 52 years old.

The son of Irish immigrants, Welch was born in Saxonville in 1870 and became a Framingham police officer in 1908. As was customary at the time, he patroled the neighborhood in which he lived. That made Welch the figure of law enforcement in the Saxonville community for 15 years.

Framingham Chief of Police Lester Baker shows the memorial cabinet for Patrolman William H. Welch, who was shot and killed in 1923. The William H. Welch Medal of Honor, the department's highest award for outstanding bravery, is named for him.

Welch married Jennie Neylon in 1916, and the couple had three children — William Jr., Charles and Agnes. The family lived at 60 Elm St.

Pay day at the Saxonville Mills meant bigger pots at local card games

According to research conducted by the Framingham History Center, Welch began his overnight shift on Feb. 2, 1923, as he would any other day. Friday was pay day at the Saxonville Mills, which usually meant bigger pots at the spirited card games that mill workers played after work at the Mill Boarding House. Given his experience in the community, Welch knew most of the regulars who lived there, and was also aware of many visitors who came in off the trolley to work at the mill.

"Some of the houses along the road were rooming houses, and they used to play these big card games," said Susan Silva, a researcher with the Framingham History Center. "People would come in from all over to play in the games."

At about 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 3, Welch reportedly noticed a suspicious figure while he was patrolling McGrath Square. Welch brought the man to the Roxbury House, a company-owned boarding house owned by the Roxbury Carpet Company. Welch then telephoned the police station, requesting assistance with the suspect. At that point, the suspect allegedly tried to escape. A scuffle ensued, with the suspect allegedly shooting Welch three times at point-blank range.

The Roxbury House in Framingham is where Patrolman William H. Welch was fatally shot.

John McGrath, a night fireman at the Roxbury House, witnessed the scuffle and called the night watchman at the Roxbury Carpet Company for assistance. The night watchman reported seeing the suspect flee on foot up Elm Street. Framingham police arrived at the scene and spoke to witnesses, who described the assailant as a white male, approximately 25 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and clean-shaven, and wearing a dark suit. Other police departments were notified to be on the lookout, but because of heavy rain and sleet during the night, police were unable to find and follow the suspect's footprints.

"He (Welch) was shot and killed in the square, and the only thing I ever heard about it was the person who killed him ran down toward the river, and they found footprints, but it was so early on they didn't have the technology to follow him, and they never caught the person," Silva said.

Welch's funeral was held on Feb. 6 at St. George Church in Saxonville. He was later buried at the top of the hill at St. George Cemetery.

"It's my worst nightmare," said Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker. "It's my worst nightmare as a patrolman and my worst nightmare as chief, getting a phone call telling me that one of my officers has been shot and killed."

A suspect is arrested in Welch shooting, but avoids conviction

The hunt for Welch's killer led police to Salvatore Letteri, of Cambridge. Letteri was arrested and charged with Welch's murder in April 1923. Letteri fit the killer's description, and he had been present in Saxonville on the night of the slaying. But the prosecution's case was regarded as weak, with nothing beyond circumstantial evidence. The murder weapon was never found.

After two hours of deliberation, a jury declared Letteri not guilty. No other suspects were ever brought to trial, and the case officially remains unsolved a century later.

However, Letteri's involvement does not end there. He would be convicted a year later for shooting a man during a robbery, and was sentenced to 7 to 10 years in prison. Letteri fell ill while he was imprisoned, and on his deathbed, he allegedly confessed to the Welch murder.

The grave of Patrolman William H. Welch at St. George Cemetery in Framingham.

Today, the Framingham Police Department still remembers Welch, as its highest honor is named for him. The William H. Welch Medal of Honor is awarded to officers who perform extraordinary acts of heroism while in the line of duty.

"This year we held a ceremony on the 100th anniversary of his death," Baker said. "We visited his grave and held a memorial service for him, in the acknowledgement of the sacrifice he made the reminder of what the job can ask of you."

While Welch is the only Framingham police officer to be slain in the line of duty, he isn't the only one to die on the job. On April 26, 1968, Sgt. Robert J. Zinck died of carbon monoxide poising, which he suffered while working on a detail during a labor dispute in Framingham.

When the current police station was built in the 1990s, the city renamed Ordway Street as William H. Welch Way.

