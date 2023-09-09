Only one person currently faces prosecution for Ulez camera vandalism

Only one person is currently facing prosecution for damage to Ulez cameras despite the Metropolitan Police dedicating “significant resources” to hunting down vandals.

Speaking on LBC yesterday, Mark Rowley, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, revealed that the force was dedicating “a significant amount of resources” to tackling Ulez camera-related crime.

However, so far just one person is being prosecuted for alleged crimes, despite hundreds of reports of camera attacks.

It comes after politicians warned Sadiq Khan, the London mayor, that the Ulez expansion was wasting police time, and suggested the cameras should be used to catch criminals rather than imposing fines on drivers.

The Met has received more than 600 reports of attacks on Ulez cameras since the start of the year, with Ulez vigilantes targeting infrastructure in protest against Mr Khan’s expansion.

In August alone, there were 222 reported attacks, with widespread reports of vandals smashing, spray-painting and cutting the wires on cameras across London.

Speaking on LBC on Friday, Mr Rowley: “We have got other investigations ongoing. Clearly this is quite serious damage it adds up to in terms of property and that is the basis (on which) we judge it.

“So it is getting, I guess, a significant amount of policing resources.”

The Met has only made two arrests linked to Ulez cameras, with the Crown Prosecution Service only taking one case forward.

In May, Joseph Nicholls, 42, was charged with criminal damage, malicious communications, handling stolen goods and aiding or abetting the destruction of, or damage to, property valued over £5,000.

The CPS confirmed to The Telegraph that Mr Nicholls had now been bailed before his trial in June 2024.

However, it has discontinued the case against Kingsley Hamilton, who was charged in May with criminal da

mage. The CPS did confirm the victim, TfL, was currently reviewing the decision as part of the victims’ right to review.

Earlier in the year, the Met set up Operation Eremon, a “proactive operation” led by a senior officer which targets individuals suspected to have caused damage or stolen newly installed Ulez cameras.

Politicians called for Mr Khan to reverse the expansion of Ulez, saying that the amount of effort that was going towards trying to catch Ulez vandals was putting additional pressure on already stretched resources.

Priti Patel, the former home secretary, told The Telegraph: “At a time when we continue to see unacceptable and unsustainable levels of crime in London, the mayor’s distorted priorities involve attacking and monitoring hard-pressed motorists rather than using these vital resources to going after criminals and keeping our capital safe.”

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the MP for Chingford and Woodford Green and a former Conservative leader, suggested Ulez was a “distraction for police” and the cameras would be better used detecting crime rather than number plates.

At the end of August, Mr Khan expanded the Ulez zone to all 32 London boroughs.

Under the new rules, those people who drive vehicles that do not meet certain emissions standards must pay a £12.50 daily charge, and potentially a £180 fine for non-payment.

The launch was met with a spate of attacks from anti-Ulez protesters, with widespread reports of cameras being spray painted, or in some cases the poles that carry them completely cut down to try to spare drivers from being caught.

The Met said: “Where there are possible lines of enquiry, local investigators will follow up using a range of investigative approaches including CCTV trawls, witness searches and an assessment of forensic opportunities.”

It added that it was now aware of recent reports of those admitting damage to cameras on mainstream media.

To combat the attacks, the mayor has deployed a fleet of mobile Ulez camera vans to be positioned to fill gaps across London.

However, the London Borough of Bromley warned TfL that it would fine these vans if it caught them violating its parking rules.

A TfL spokesperson said: “Vandalism on our network is unacceptable and all incidents are reported to the police for investigation.

“Criminal damage to ULEZ cameras puts the perpetrators at risk of prosecution and life-changing injuries, while simultaneously risking the safety of the public. Camera vandalism will not stop the ULEZ operating London-wide. All vandalised cameras are replaced as soon as possible.”

