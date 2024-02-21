There’s only one place to score ‘Fargo’-themed Bisquick boxes. In Scandia, of course.

Employees of Federated Co-Ops Scandia Country Store say this week’s arrival of a special limited-edition “Fargo”-themed Bisquick mix is probably the most exciting thing to ever happen at the gas station and convenience store.

“It probably is, believe it or not,” said Dan Hammond, who has worked for the Scandia Country Store since it opened in 2017.

The limited-edition box of Bisquick was inspired by the fifth season of “Fargo,” the FX crime drama that is set in Scandia. “Bisquik” is the 10th episode and season finale.

The packaging was inspired by Juno Temple’s hero, Dot, also known as “Tiger,” and “her iconic recipe,” according to a press release from General Mills, the Golden Valley-based maker of the pancake and biscuit mix.

A case of the Bisquick mix went on display Tuesday. As of Wednesday, only a few boxes remained on the shelf, Hammond said. “When you walk in the door, it’s the first thing you see,” he said.

The boxes, which are free, are limited to one per customer. Hammond said he snagged a box even though he had never heard of the “Fargo” TV show prior to the promotion.

“I have never seen the TV show or the movie,” he said. “I didn’t even know that ‘Fargo’ was a TV show, and I didn’t even know they had based the last season in Scandia.”

If you’re having trouble nabbing a box, you can comment on Betty Crocker’s Instagram post, and they’ll try to save you one.

“This box features the homemade Tiger Biscuits recipe as well as a few other Easter eggs that only true ‘Fargo” fans would appreciate,” the press release from General Mills states. “Although Dot might’ve had to prepare Bisquick biscuits under, let’s just say … less than ideal circumstances, fans can now make these treats safely at home.”

Hammond says he isn’t planning to save his box of Bisquick.

“I’m either going to make biscuits or pancakes out of it,” he said. “I’m a fan of Bisquick. I’ve got nothing against Bisquick.”

