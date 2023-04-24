Only one president to join Putin on Victory Day parade in Russia

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Only Sadyr Japarov, President of Kyrgyzstan, will join Putin on the Victory Day parade on 9 May in Moscow.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, with reference to Putin’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.

Quote: "There were no special invitations this year, it is not a jubilee. This year on the eve [of 9 May – ed.], President of Kyrgyzstan Japarov will pay a visit [to Russia – ed.], and, being here the day before, he decided to stay for the parade and share our pride for the Victory Day."

Details: Peskov also said that Putin will "undoubtedly give a speech" during the parade.

Background: 

  • In 2023, a number of Victory Day parades with military vehicles were cancelled, and so was the Immortal Regiment march.

  • During the parade in 2022 in Moscow, the aviation part of the event was cancelled.

