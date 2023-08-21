Only one in world: Rare giraffe without spots born in Tennessee zoo, now it needs a name

A Tennessee zoo is asking the public to help name a rare spotless giraffe that was born last month.

The giraffe was born at Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tenn., on July 31 and is on view at the zoo. This is the only known spotless giraffe according to zoo officials and the last known example was born at the Ueno Zoo in Tokyo.

The newborn is a reticulated giraffe, an endangered species that was added to The International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List in 2018. Zoo officials are hoping the attention paid to the spotless newborn will help conservation efforts.

“The international coverage of our patternless baby giraffe has created a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation. Wild populations are silently slipping into extinction, with 40% of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last three decades,” Tony Bright, the founder of Brights Zoo said in a press release.

A Tennessee zoo has asked the public to help name a spotless giraffe, thought to be the only one in the world, via a vote on the zoo's Facebook page.

Spotless giraffe will have vote to choose name

The zoo will open a vote for the female giraffe’s name on its Facebook page on August 22 where people can choose one of four names:

Kipekee, which means "unique"

Firyali, which means "unusual or extraordinary"

Shakiri, which means "she is most beautiful"

Jamella, which means "one of great beauty"

The vote will remain open until Labor Day.

What is a reticulated giraffe?

The reticulated giraffe is typified by their large brown spots separated by cream colored lines. The animal is native to the Eastern African savannah and is an herbivore, according to the St. Louis Zoo.

Females can reach 17 feet in height and weigh up to 2,600 pounds. The giraffe in Tennessee is currently 6 feet tall.

The spots are primarily for camouflage, however they do play a role in the animal's circulatory system, according to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. Underneath each spot are blood vessels and a giraffe can send blood to these vessels to release heat.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Spotless giraffe born at in Bright's Zoo in Tennessee needs a name