Only opioid use tied Enfield father to baby son's OD death

Nov. 18—The basis for charges that a father was responsible for his baby son's death from a fentanyl overdose in Enfield last year is evidence that the father used opioids before and after his son's death while the baby's mother denied using opioids and tested negative for them.

That information comes from an affidavit by Enfield police Detective Timothy Lewis that formed the basis for the arrest of Lenin B. Rodriguez, 30, of 378 N. Maple St. on charges of criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a child. He is free on $50,000 bond and is due Nov. 29 in Hartford Superior Court.

Absent from the affidavit is any evidence as to what Rodriguez may have done or failed to do that caused his son to swallow the fentanyl, which was found highly concentrated in his stomach and at a much lower, but still fatal, concentration in his blood. Rodriguez twice declined to be interviewed by police during the investigation, according to the detective.

BABY'S DEATH

DEFENDANT: Lenin B. Rodriguez, 30, of 378 N. Maple St. in Enfield

CHARGES: Criminally negligent homicide, risk of injury to a child

STATUS: Free on $50,000 bond, due Nov. 29 in Hartford Superior Court

The baby, who was about a year old, died on Nov. 22, 2021.

When the baby's afternoon nap ran longer than expected, Rodriguez went to check on him and found that he had vomited and was cold and unresponsive, according to the detective's affidavit, which goes on to report the following:

Rodriguez brought the baby to the kitchen, from which he was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, He was pronounced dead on arrival. A doctor at the hospital noticed no sign of trauma.

The detective reported that "the house and bedroom appeared to be in order and clean. The crib contained a mattress and several stuffed animals, along with a baby monitor attached to the crib."

It took almost three months for the Massachusetts medical examiner's office to report the likely cause of death, a "lethal level of fentanyl" in the baby's system.

Story continues

The day police received that result, they went to the family's North Maple Street home with a Department of Children and Families social worker. Rodriguez and his wife, Jasmin Lee Rodriguez, agreed to undergo drug tests at Johnson Memorial Hospital.

Jasmin tested positive only for cannabinoids, consistent with her admission to using marijuana. Her husband tested positive for fentanyl.

That is the only evidence cited in the detective's affidavit connecting Rodriguez to fentanyl use. But there is evidence indicating that he had used other opioids.

In an interview Feb. 18, the day police learned of the fentanyl in the baby's system, Jasmin denied ever using heroin but said her husband "had an issue with Percocet in the past," the detective reported. Percocet is a prescription drug containing an opioid.

After the baby was born, Jasmin said, her husband started acting different and falling asleep, the detective continued.

He finally told her he was addicted to the pills and checked into Noble Hospital in Westfield, Massachusetts, for the addiction, then went to another program, the detective quoted her as saying.

Jasmin said her husband had friends at the house the night before their son died. The detective quoted her as saying that her husband had asked his friends if they had dropped something in the house, and they denied bringing anything over.

Massachusetts State Police arrested Lenin Rodriguez on July 10 of this year on a charge of driving while intoxicated. A breath test showed a blood alcohol level of zero, but he subsequently admitted having taken Percocet without a prescription, the detective reported.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.