Only people charged with capital murder can be denied bail in TN. Why some want it changed

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton Friday morning announced plans to introduce a bill that would amend the state constitution and allow judges to not set bail for a wider variety of violent charges. The move could the door for fewer people charged with violent offenses to have an avenue for pretrial release.

The amendment was announced during a press conference at Memphis City Hall that saw Memphis Mayor Paul Young flanked by Sexton, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

Sexton said the measure is intended to "allow the judicial branch to have more discretion" when it comes to setting or denying bail. He also said judges would be required to explain why they decided to deny bail.

According to the Tennessee Constitution, as it currently reads, all defendants are entitled to bail and pretrial release unless they have been charged with a capital offense, meaning the defendant could be sentenced to death if convicted of murder that is "especially heinous, atrocious or cruel." The amendment would expand that to allow any defendant charged with a violent offense to not be given bail.

Josh Spickler, the executive director of the bail reform nonprofit Just City, said he believes the amendment does not tackle the crime problem in Memphis.

"Crime is incredibly complicated and requires all sorts of responses," Spickler said. "Some of them are legislative, some of them include law enforcement, some of them include judges, some of them include prosecutors. To get the results that we want — safety, fewer dead people, fewer people scared, fewer people harmed — you're not going to get that by amending the constitution and holding people in pretrial detention. That's not where we need to be focusing."

Beyond that, Spickler said he is "very concerned" about the impact the amendment will have on the criminal justice system where people are meant to be legally innocent until proven guilty.

Mayor Paul Young and Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis speak with each other after speaking to city council during the city council meeting after Young asked the council to table indefinitely the reappointment of Davis at city hall on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

"These crimes are very, very serious offenses and some of the people accused of these crimes should face pretrial detention," he said. "But primarily what concerns me about an effort like this is what it does to the presumption of innocence. As horrific as the crime that people may be accused of, and potentially guilty of, there is a presumption of innocence in the United States Constitution and the Tennessee Constitution. If we don't preserve it, the system doesn't work. It's built upon this presumption and things like this [amendment] erode that, and yes, they will lead to pretrial detention for things that aren't rape or murder."

To be enshrined into the state constitution, the amendment would have to pass two legislative sessions, in both the House and the Senate, with an election year passing between those two sessions. The first vote requires a simple majority in both chambers, and the second vote requires a two-thirds majority in both chambers.

Should it pass those two sessions, it would be placed on a general election ballot when there is an election for governor.

Bail has been a hotly contested topic over the last year, with former Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland placing blame for the rising crime rate in Memphis on defendants posting bail and committing more crimes. The Memphis Police Department has voiced similar concerns, citing repeat offenders as the culprit, however, it is not clear if they are referencing people committing crime after leaving prison, posting bail or racking up a number of charges before their arrest.

The state legislature has also taken aim at bail, filing a number of bills to limit which offenses people can be charged with and allowed to be released on their own recognizance.

Mulroy has consistently pushed back on the notion that bail is leading to a higher crime rate, pointing to data between September 2021 and March 2023 that showed that 12.5% of all offenses committed were alleged to have been committed by people out on bail, with less than 1% of all offenses being violent offenses while people were out on bail.

Data from Shelby County General Sessions Court has also indicated that fewer people are being arrested while out on bail since the bail hearing room, a constant target by political officials, was opened in February 2023, compared to before the bail hearing room was open.

The average bail amount for violent charges has gone up under the reformed bail system in Shelby County, according to data collected by Just City.

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com, or (901)208-3922, and followed on X, formerly known as Twitter, @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Tennessee could change who can be denied bail in the state. Here's how