‘Only person charged is a woman.’ What people are saying about Maxwell sentencing

AP
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Grethel Aguila
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ghislaine Maxwell
    Ghislaine Maxwell
    Socialite

What are people saying about Ghislaine Maxwell as she faces prison for her role in the Jeffrey Epstein case?

Reaction on social media focuses on fairness:

Why aren’t the men involved facing time? Should she be facing more time or less? Where are the others implicated in the case?

“The only person being charged in the Epstein case is a woman. If that doesn’t prove the patriarchy, I don’t know what does,” one Twitter user posted.

Maxwell was convicted last December of recruiting and grooming girls as young as 14 for her ex-boyfriend Epstein. Recommendations on sentencing have varied with the U.S. Probation Office suggesting 20 years, federal prosecutors asking for 30 to 55 years and her lawyers arguing for no more than five years and three months.

Here’s what people are saying:

Recommended Stories