‘Only person charged is a woman.’ What people are saying about Maxwell sentencing

What are people saying about Ghislaine Maxwell as she faces prison for her role in the Jeffrey Epstein case?

Reaction on social media focuses on fairness:

Why aren’t the men involved facing time? Should she be facing more time or less? Where are the others implicated in the case?

“The only person being charged in the Epstein case is a woman. If that doesn’t prove the patriarchy, I don’t know what does,” one Twitter user posted.

Maxwell was convicted last December of recruiting and grooming girls as young as 14 for her ex-boyfriend Epstein. Recommendations on sentencing have varied with the U.S. Probation Office suggesting 20 years, federal prosecutors asking for 30 to 55 years and her lawyers arguing for no more than five years and three months.

Here’s what people are saying:

Oh yeah, the stripping of body autonomy rights from women.#underhiseye — Beerhall Putsch (@cjrenaud) June 28, 2022

There are men that pluck a girl, woman off the streets and rape/ murder and they get 20-30 years. #GhislaineMaxwell estimated to get 60 years for recruiting girls for MEN Tasteless as it is, there's a serious imbalance of sentencing between men and women #GhislaineMaxwellTrial — Tinaharrogate2 (@Tinaharrogate21) June 28, 2022

Why is Ghislaine Maxwell, a WOMAN, the only one in jail? Boys will be boys? https://t.co/5MxLtzWmiF — BKay (@BKaytweets) June 28, 2022

If they don’t lock Ghislaine Maxwell’s ass up and throw away the key. Tired of people like her being protected. — Agu Nwanyi (@ichizoba) June 28, 2022

Throughout Epstein's imprisonment and Ghislaine Maxwell's trial to the present day, many have been deeply frustrated that evidence clearly showing she helped Epstein recruit, groom and abuse minors has not led to more arrests and charges of the men who did the abusing. — Leah McGrath Goodman (@truth_eater) June 28, 2022