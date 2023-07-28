Only registered volunteers can avoid taxes on donated funds, says tax service

The State Tax Service has published clarifications the resumption of the pre-war taxation system

The State Tax Service (DPS) of Ukraine has published clarifications the resumption of the pre-war taxation system, specifically regarding taxes on donations for the military, in a bulletin on July 27.

Answering the question on whether money received in 2022 and 2023 as donations to individuals' accounts will be taxed, the DPS said the following:

"Provided that an individual registered as a volunteer by Jan. 1, 2023, charitable assistance received by them since Feb. 24, 2022 shall not be included in their total taxable income."

Thus, registered volunteers can opt out of the 18% tax on personal income and 1.5% fee on money received to listed accounts starting from Feb. 24, 2022 and directed to the needs of the Ukrainian army.

However, documentary proof for expenses is required (according to p.p. 165.1.54 of the Tax Code of Ukraine).

"The funds raised by registered volunteers will not be taxed until Dec. 31 of the year following the year in which martial law in Ukraine is lifted," the DPS explained.

However, the issue of funds raised by non-registered volunteers was not addressed, online commentators noted. Ukraine has a vast volunteer base, with much of the population involved in providing aid, both military and non-military, to the armed forces.

As a result, thousands of people, including military personnel, who have raised and are raising money despite not being registered, may be on the hook for tax and fee bills for the raised funds.

The DPS stated earlier that all individuals who are not registered with the Volunteer Registry by Jan. 1, 2023 will have to pay taxes for all money they receive on their accounts (cards of Privatbank and other banks or Monobank), Ukrainian business news outlet Business.Censor reported in June.

