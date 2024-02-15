‘My only regret is that I didn’t attack Ukraine earlier’ – war criminal Putin to Russian TV

“We regret not having started earlier,” Russian dictator and wanted war criminal Vladimir Putin stated openly in an interview with propagandist Russia 1 TV channel, he said while commenting on his recent interview with American propagandist Tucker Carlson.

"The only thing we can regret is that we did not start our active actions earlier”, the war criminal said. “We believed that we were dealing with decent people," he deadpanned.

Read also: Putin’s lies go unchecked by American propagandist Tucker Carlson

The dictator continued to spin his lies.

"Russia did not start the war" but was "only trying to stop it," he falsely claimed.

Putin lashed out with claims against former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President François Hollande.

Read also: Putin’s interview with Carlson is ‘time machine’ travel to distant past with only one signal to West — Portnikov

"At the first stage we tried to do it with the help of peaceful means, the Minsk agreements,” he alleged.

“We were double-crossed here as well, as it turned out later. Both the former German chancellor and the former French president admitted and publicly stated that they did not intend to fulfill the agreements, but were simply buying time."



We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine