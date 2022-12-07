Only Russia preventing peace in Ukraine, says French envoy to UN

3
·1 min read
French envoy Nicolas de Riviere said that Russia is preventing any peace in Ukraine
French envoy Nicolas de Riviere said that Russia is preventing any peace in Ukraine

Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting, de Rivière said that Ukraine is on the side of peace in this conflict. Instead, it is Russia that stands in the way of any peace, escalating the situation to break the resistance of the Ukrainians.

Read also: More half of Russians want peace talks with Ukraine, according to ‘secret opinion poll’

The French envoy said Paris welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s efforts to start a movement towards peace.

According to the diplomat, France is ready to help establish a just and lasting peace, as well as remaining fully mobilized to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

Read also: Erdoğan discusses with Putin possibility of peace talks with Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy during the G20 summit on Nov. 15 presented a ten-point peace formula, which includes the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the release of all prisoners, a tribunal for those guilty of aggression, and security guarantees for Ukraine.

On the same day, Russia launched another massive missile strike at Ukrainian cities in almost all regions. The G20 meeting was also overshadowed by a missile falling on the territory of Poland.

The missile impact killed two people. It was later reported that the missile was from a Ukrainian S-300 air defense system.

Russia has been waging a full-scale war against Ukraine for more than nine months, since Feb. 24. The invaders are shelling Ukrainian cities in all regions, targeting residential buildings, hospitals, and civilian infrastructure.

Read also:

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Russia shells seven districts in Sumy Oblast in past day, says governor

    Invading Russian forces shelled seven territorial communities in Sumy Oblast in north-central Ukraine over the past day, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said in a Telegram messenger post on Dec. 6.

  • Kremlin again talks about "goals of special operation", but want "long-lasting peace"

    Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, has stated that Russia sees no prospects for negotiations with Ukraine, and they want to achieve the "goals of the special operation", but at the same time the occupiers want a "long-lasting peace".

  • Dissident artist Weiwei says China unrest won't alter regime

    MONTEMOR-O-NOVO, Portugal (AP) — Dissident Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei is taking heart from recent public protests in China over the authorities’ strict COVID-19 policy, but he doesn’t see them bringing about any significant political change. “I don’t think that’s possible,” he told The Associated Press in an interview at his home in Portugal. The recent unrest in several Chinese cities that has questioned Beijing’s authority — going so far as to demand President Xi Jinping’s resignation in what have been the boldest protests in decades — is “a big deal,” Ai acknowledges.

  • Saudis Roll Out Red Carpet for Xi Jinping as Gulf Looks Past US

    (Bloomberg) -- Two months after snubbing US President Joe Biden’s pleas for oil, Saudi Arabia is rolling out the red carpet for his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in Three DecadesApple Scales Back Self-Driving Car and Delays Debut U

  • Biden's efforts to protect abortion access hit roadblocks

    The Biden administration is still actively searching for ways to safeguard abortion access for millions of women, even as it bumps up against a complex web of strict new state laws enacted in the months after the Supreme Court stripped the constitutional right. Looking to seize on momentum following a midterm election where voters widely rebuked tougher abortion restrictions, there’s a renewed push at the White House to find ways to help women in states that have virtually outlawed or limited the treatment, and to keep the issue top of mind for voters. In reality, though, the administration is shackled by a ban on federal funding for most abortions, a conservative-leaning Supreme Court inclined to rule against abortion rights and a split Congress unwilling to pass legislation on the matter.

  • Few Chinese keen to travel abroad soon, even if COVID curbs ease -report

    Mainland China retains some of the world's most stringent measures on PCR testing and quarantine for international travellers, despite some domestic easing of curbs after last month's unprecedented COVID protests. Fear of infection with the disease was the top concern of those saying they would postpone travel in a survey of 4,000 consumers in China by consultancy Oliver Wyman, with worries about changes to domestic re-entry guidelines in second place. "People have become cautious," said Imke Wouters, a retail and consumer goods partner at the firm.

  • Not ‘another statistic’: Family remembers KC father of 2, recalls details of shooting

    “I will never, ever touch my son again, I will ever hear his voice again,” his mother said. “I will never see his smile again on this earth.”

  • Emerging from the COVID pandemic, again

    For much of the world, 2022 marked the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. The arrival of the Omicron variant in late 2021, with its ability to re-infect people and the record spike in COVID cases that followed, initially stoked scientists' worst fears and confounded predictions for a return to normalcy. Emerging variations of the coronavirus so far remain closely related to Omicron, without radically altering its impact.

  • China’s Xi Jinping Signals He’ll Press On With Fight Against Corruption

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping indicated that an anti-graft campaign that has already ensnared 4.7 million officials will continue well into his third term, focusing over the coming year on areas where power, money and resources are concentrated.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads f

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls for unity in order to survive winter during war

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects Russia to use the harsh winters to its advantage, urging citizens to help one another.

  • Patriots legend Ty Law pulls no punches in criticism of team

    Ty Law did not mince words in his criticism of the Patriots.

  • US says has not 'enabled' Ukraine strikes inside Russia

    The United States said Tuesday it hadn't "enabled" Ukraine to carry out strikes inside Russia, after a spate of drone attacks on military-linked facilities deep within Russian territory. As Russian President Vladimir Putin convened his security council in the wake of the apparent drone strikes, Kyiv did not directly claim responsibility but neither did it criticize the action, which killed three people and damaged long range bombers and a fuel depot, according to reports from Russia. "We have neither encouraged nor enabled the Ukrainians to strike inside of Russia," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters. Washington has held back from supplying Ukraine forces with long-range ATACMS missiles that could strike inside Russia out of fears it could lead to a direct confrontation between Russian forces and those of the US and NATO. But experts believe Ukraine was able to modify old long-distance Soviet-era reconnaissance drones on its own to target them at the bases in the Kursk, Ryazan and Saratov on Monday. But Blinken did not criticize the strikes. Instead, he said, the United States is determined "to make sure that they (Ukraine) have in their hands -- along with many other partners around the world -- the equipment that they need to defend themselves, to defend their territory, to defend their freedom." But US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday that the US was "absolutely not" doing anything to prevent Ukraine from acquiring its own long-range attack capabilities. - Zelensky visits city near front - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile visited Sloviansk near the eastern frontline Tuesday, &nbsp;describing fighting as "difficult" with Russian forces pushing to capture the industrial city of Bakhmut. Zelensky appeared in a video wearing a heavy winter coat, standing next to a large sign in Ukraine's blue and yellow colours bearing the city name and calling for a moment of silence to commemorate killed Ukrainian soldiers. "The east of Ukraine today is the most difficult front. And I am honoured to be here now with our defending troops in Donbas. I believe that next time we will meet in our Ukrainian Donetsk and Lugansk and in Crimea as well," Zelensky said. He was referring to three regions the Russians or their proxies have controlled since 2014. Russian forces have made a concentrated push since August to capture Bakhmut, about 45 kilometres (28 miles) from Sloviansk, at what Western defense analysts say has been a great cost in lives and equipment. Daily shelling from both sides has been heaviest along the front line in the area. In the nearby Russian-controlled city of Donetsk, its Moscow-appointed mayor said that Ukrainian shelling had killed six civilians and injured others. - Putin call meeting after drone attacks - The Kremlin said Putin met senior officials Tuesday to discuss "domestic security" and said that Russia was taking "necessary" measures to fend off more Ukrainian attacks. One of the Ukraine attacks struck the key Engels airfield in the Saratov region, where Russia keeps some of its strategic nuclear bombers. Ukraine says aircraft at Engels are also used to launch missiles at it from outside its territory. For weeks Moscow has rained missiles down onto Ukraine's electricity and water supply infrastructure,&nbsp;raising the pressure of the war on the country's civilian population as the country moves into winter and power cuts leave them vulnerable to the cold. - Latvia pulls plug on Russia TV channel - Meanwhile Latvia announced Tuesday it was revoking the licence for exiled Russian independent channel Dozhd, or TV Rain, for multiple violations that included showing the annexed Crimean peninsula as part of Russia. The channel, since 2010 a main voice for Russia's opposition, &nbsp;moved to Latvia after Russian authorities blocked its broadcasts for critical coverage of the war in Ukraine. But since then the channel has been accused of supporting Russian soldiers and failing to ensure Latvian language translation, according to the LETA news agency. "TV Rain will stop broadcasting on December 8," Ivars Abolins, head of the Latvian National Electronic Mass Media Council said on Twitter. "The laws of Latvia must be respected by everyone," Abolins added. TV Rain called the accusations as "unfair and absurd", saying that it would remain on YouTube. sg-bur/md

  • Former Marshalltown teacher charged with sexual exploitation will plead guilty

    A hearing to accept Mark Esquivel's plea is scheduled for Dec. 16.

  • Real escalation in Ukraine will destroy Lukashenko’s regime, says Belarusian opposition figure

    Any escalation of the war — not in the information space, but in physical space — could destroy the regime of the Belarusian usurper Alexander Lukashenko, adviser to the Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Franak Viačorka has told NV.

  • SpaceX's Starlink Has Competition—and SpaceX Is Launching It on Tuesday

    British company OneWeb and its largest internet satellite competitor SpaceX have gone from enemies to friends. Well, sort of. OneWeb, in the wake of a canceled deal with Russia, was forced to source new launch providers—leading them to SpaceX and a rather unlikely agreement.

  • UN aid chief: Ukrainians are suffering `colossal' torment

    The U.N. humanitarian chief on Tuesday decried the “colossal” torment Ukraine is suffering from "senseless war” and Russian destruction of its infrastructure. Humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths outlined the toll of “the widespread death, displacement and suffering” caused since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, exacerbated by Moscow’s recent attacks that have created an energy and water crisis in the country as temperatures plummet below freezing.

  • Germany knocks out terrorist group with Russian citizen preparing coup, says justice minister

    German law enforcement officers in a large-scale special operation across the country have neutralized a terrorist group that was preparing a coup d'etat, German Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann said on Twitter on Dec. 7.

  • Belarus is checking combat readiness of its armed forces, supposedly according to schedule

    The Ministry of Defence of Belarus has announced the start of combat training for the country's armed forces. Source: press service of the Ministry of Defence of Belarus Details: The military department says that they want to check combat and mobilisation readiness at the required level as well as to improve coordination of military command and control bodies.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo slapped down by Portugal coach for unacceptable reaction

    Portugal manager Fernando Santos has strongly criticised Cristiano Ronaldo over his angry reaction after being substituted against South Korea and there is now major doubt over whether he will start against Switzerland.

  • Sen. Raphael Warnock Wins Georgia Runoff, Handing Democrats A 51-Seat Majority

    The incumbent defeated Donald Trump-backed Herschel Walker.