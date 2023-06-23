We have only scratched the surface of Putin’s war crimes

Chinese troops to defend Zaporizhzhia from Russian attack? - ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS

The Eastern Front is a harrowing film about the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine. It documents, in forensic detail, the war crimes being perpetuated by Russian forces. Putin has already been indicted by the International Criminal Court for forcibly taking children from Ukraine into Russia. After this documentary, you can add torture, indiscriminate attacks against non-combatants, and the use of white phosphorus munitions to burn out civilians. Not in the film, but we can also add the blowing up of the Kakhohka dam. This has rendered vast tracts of farmland useless and left millions without clean drinking water.

Directly attacking civilians is an abhorrent method of warfare. The Russians perfected the contemporary version of the technique in Syria. They saw how the Syrian regime attacked towns and cities conventionally for years, and got nowhere. So the focus then became direct attacks on civilians – first by bombing schools, hospitals and infrastructure. Afterwards, they used white phosphorus and other incendiary weapons in a ‘medieval’ type scorched earth policy to burn them out as if vermin. If all this failed, they finally resorted to chemical weapons.

In Syria, this evil plan worked. All of these acts are illegal and contravene the Geneva Conventions and all the rules of war. But as we know the world turned a blind eye to Syrian atrocities and ignored the only redline, imposed by Obama on the use of chemical weapons. When Assad used them again, Obama walked away. Can anybody be surprised that a dictatorial tyrant like Putin commits war crimes knowing that he is very unlikely to face any succour or sanction. Unless, that is, the world takes notes and acts on documentaries like The Eastern Front. The film, shot by Caolan Robertson and reported by veteran journalist John Sweeney, logs the horrors of the Russian killing machine.

The Kremlin’s unconventional violence against civilians has been allowed to go virtually unchecked for the last 10 years. The global abstinence from the Syrian conflict after disastrous interventions in Iraq and Syria – coupled with the neglect of the Russian Federation as a potential threat since the end of the Cold War – has allowed this type of violence to proliferate. In a similar vein, it is no great surprise that a new report by Swedish think tank SIPRI, details a significant increase in nuclear warheads held by China, North Korea and others.

It is heartening to see that the US government is seriously looking at how to minimise civilian casualties on the battlefield. The most important step forward is to ensure the prosecution of Putin, Assad and all their cronies who have executed their orders. There will always be tyrants, who only react to strength and hard redlines which are rigidly enforced, not hollow threats. Would Putin have bombed schools in Ukraine if Nato had taken out Syrian air force assets who did the same thing a few years earlier? Possibly not.

The ultimate crime waiting to happen in Ukraine is possibly a nuclear one. It seems a fairly small jump in tyranny to go from burning civilians with white phosphorus or blowing up a dam, to blowing up a nuclear power station or massive toxic chemical factory – both are allegedly on Putin’s target list. The UN must get more actively involved to prevent a potential accident or attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Like others, I’ve been calling for a demilitarised zone around the power station for at least 12 months. The UN failure to achieve anything concrete makes you wonder why we pay millions each year to keep its fancy HQ in New York? But it is all we have, and it is time that the UN Security Council showed some leadership. China could at least provide troops to maintain a demilitarised zone around Zaporizhzhia, supplying ‘blue berets’ under a UN mandate. Putin would never attack Chinese soldiers.

War is always terrible. If it must happen it should be between soldiers and not civilians. The dramatic increase in civilian casualties over the last 10 years is a shocking indictment of the dismissal of international law by tyrants and the UN’s inability or desire to enforce global standards by the UN. China has the chance to become a force for good, rather than an unseemly state out for all it can get.

