‘Only in Texas.’ And just like that, the deep freeze turns into warm, sunny skies

If there is one thing we know in Texas, the weather can change on a dime.

So after historic freezing temperatures that led to massive power outages, boiling water notices and busted pipes, we shouldn’t have been all that surprised much of the state looked like nothing had ever happened by Saturday afternoon.

The sun was out, the roads were clear and the temperature was in the 70s in much of Texas.

To be sure, many are still suffering from the after-effects of the calamity and our state leaders, hopefully, will be sorting out what needs to change so we aren’t dealing with this again in the future.

In the meantime, resilient Texans showed off the massive swing in weather in a matter of hours all over the state with memes and images on social media.

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) aides are the first to say the governor is brash, loud, and gets irritated easily. But his style of governing has come into question after state Sen. Ron Kim (D) accused the governor of "abusing his powers" when threatening Kim's career if he didn't cover up the governor's nursing home COVID-19 deaths scandal. Interviews with dozens of lawmakers, former officials, political consultants and other insiders have since backed up Kim's assessment — with a few exceptions, The New York Times reports. In the days after Kim shared his story, Cuomo's longtime enemy New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the governor's threats were "classic Andrew Cuomo." Karen Hinton, a communications consultant who worked with Cuomo, told the Times that "his primary tool for governing is to create fear." And other anonymous sources recalled how he once threatened to compare then-Democratic primary rival Cynthia Nixon to a "child rapist," and that he seemed proud of the so-called "mean girl" female aides in his office. State Sen. Liz Krueger (D) meanwhile says she has never faced Cuomo's wrath, and knows she's one of a privileged few. As Krueger, the head of the Senate's finance committee, recalled to the Times, Cuomo's former aide Joseph Percoco told her once that she was on Cuomo's "do-not-yell-at list." "I responded, 'You people have such a list?'" Krueger told the Times. "He said: 'It is very small.'" Percoco is currently in jail serving a sentence for conspiracy and bribery charges. Cuomo's senior adviser Richard Azzopardi meanwhile contended that the governor "get[s] impatient with partisan politics and disingenuous attacks," but that New Yorkers "know you must fight to change the status quo and special interests to make progress."

  • Texas' Abbott to temporarily ban electric bills

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a temporary ban on electric bills Sunday, as the state reels from a deadly winter storm which left millions without power.The ban comes after many Texans were charged thousands of dollars for electricity during the deadly deep freeze.According to invoices posted on social media, some Texans who managed to get their power back racked up $5,000 electricity bills over just five days.Abbott told reporters in San Antonio Sunday that some 30,000 Texans were still without power."The Texas Public Utilities Commission called an emergency meeting today to issue a moratorium on customer disconnections for non-payments. They are also going to restrict electric providers from sending customer invoices at this time. And this pause will give them time to address the electric and power billing challenges that Texans are seeing."Texas has a highly unusual deregulated energy market that lets residents choose between scores of competing electricity providers.Some providers sell electricity at prices that rise in sync with demand, which skyrocketed as the record-breaking freeze gripped a state unprepared for extremely cold temperatures.The news has prompted criticism from politicians on both sides of the aisle, including U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, who called the rate increases "ridiculous" and distanced himself from the free-market system he had previously praised.Separately, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has ordered an investigation into power companies regarding their outages, emergency plans and pricing, saying that the companies "grossly mishandled" the weather emergency.

  • What a Texas Plumber Faces Now: A State Full of Burst Pipes

    HOUSTON — Randy Calazans is one of the hottest commodities in Texas right now. He’s a plumber. The winter weather nightmare that swept through the state last week cut off power and heat to millions of homes that were never designed for frigid temperatures. Up and down the state, people were driven from their homes, or came back to find them badly damaged, by pipes and valves and tanks that froze and burst. So when the snow started to defrost and the sun made a coveted return, plumbers were suddenly like roofers after a hurricane: Everybody seemed to need one, all at once. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times At One Call Plumbing, the plumbing business where Calazans works, employees have been answering the phones nonstop in a small office with sprawling maps of Houston on the walls. The owner, Edgar Connery, said he had been in the business for nearly 40 years and had never seen a crush like this after other natural disasters. Some other companies had gotten so swamped that they stopped answering the phone at all. Calazans returned to work in the field Thursday, going from one customer’s house to another, mainly to size up the damage. Simple problems he repairs on the spot if he can. But some houses will need major work, and may even have to be re-piped completely; those must be left for the weeks ahead. Obtaining the materials to get even the simple jobs done is a growing problem, Calazans said: Waiting in line at a supply house could tie him up for hours, but when he tried picking up a few things at Home Depot, the shelves were bare. “I’m literally just burning through supplies,” he said. With power largely restored and temperatures back to the more seasonable 60s and 70s, Texans continued to grapple Sunday with the state’s continuing water crisis. Some reservoirs in the state were refilling again after nearly being drained by all of the burst water mains, leaking pipes, and faucets that were left running to keep from freezing. Austin was still under a boil-water notice as pressure gradually built back up toward normal in its water system, which was knocked out by the power failures. Austin Water said in a statement Sunday that once pressure was restored, the water would have to be tested before being deemed safe to drink, which can take several days. Houston had restored pressure to its system by Sunday morning, and lifted its boil-water notice in the afternoon. The full magnitude of the damage left behind by the cold snap is still emerging, but the state already knows it needs more plumbers in a hurry. Gov. Greg Abbott’s office has said that the state will grant provisional licenses to out-of-state plumbers and will waive fees and certain other requirements for plumbers with lapsed licenses who want to renew them. Calazans, 35, stressed the importance of having repair work handled by a qualified professional, even in the aftermath of a disaster. He recalled with disgust some of the dodgy, off-the-books work he had come across over the years. “You don’t just want anybody doing plumbing,” he said. He has more experience with hard winter weather than many Texans. He and his wife moved to the Houston area last June from Long Island, seeking greater opportunity than they saw in the locked-down New York suburbs. But Calazans did not escape damage of his own in Texas: A water line broke in his garage, he said, pretty much flooding the space and damaging his gym equipment. When he got to Jared Coyle’s house in the Cinco Ranch area of Houston around noon Friday, debris and insulation sat in a compact pile by the garage. Pipes had burst in the house, damaging several areas, including his daughter’s room and the laundry room. For Coyle, Calazans represented salvation. The plumber, who had first visited the house Thursday, was returning with more supplies in hand to complete the repair. “These homes are not built for the cold down here, and things were not prepared for the extreme cold,” said Coyle, who moved to Houston about 17 years ago. “There’s only so much you can do before you just say, ‘It is what it is, we’ll just deal with what happens and we’ll move forward.’ That’s all you can do.” After major storm systems hit Texas, most of the damage is usually concentrated in urban areas like Houston and Dallas, according to Chris Pilcic, a spokesperson for State Farm Insurance based in Texas. But this time, he said, it’s everywhere. As of Friday, State Farm had received about 18,900 property claims from customers in Texas, most of them related to frozen and broken water pipes, he said. “With this, we’re hearing from customers across the state,” Pilcic said. “There isn’t one area that hasn’t been affected.” And it’s not just Texas: More than 2,100 claims had come in from Louisiana, he said, and hundreds more from other states in the path of the storm like Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee. Lisa Gochman, another Houston resident on Calazans’ list for Friday, said the portable electric lanterns she bought for hurricane season came in handy when the power went out last week in her two-bedroom condo — that is, until a water leak collapsed part of the ceiling in her guest room, leaving the bed completely covered in rubble. “It’s a hot mess,” she said. “It’s unlivable.” Leaks also appeared in her bathroom and kitchen, she said, and the condo had neither power nor water. So she resorted to couch-surfing for shelter, hoping to eventually move to a hotel or a short-term rental. “I’m trying to just kind of go with it,” said Gochman, who has lived in the condo for close to 11 years. “I’ve cried a couple times.” Before reaching One Call Plumbing, she said, the earliest availability she could find online for a plumber to come was April 22. After climbing through Gochman’s closet to look into the attic, Calazans said it was possible that there were even more leaks, but he would not be able to tell until her water was turned back on. It might be necessary to re-pipe the whole place, he said, at a cost of about $10,000. Gochman said she was expecting a figure like that, but was not sure how much her insurance would cover. “That’s not even to fix my place up,” Gochman said. “I still have to do carpet, fix the wall. It’s probably going to be $20,000 to $30,000 all together.” Calazans said it was not unusual to arrive at a job expecting to tackle a minor problem, only to discover that much more was wrong. That’s what happened at one house in the Bellaire section on Friday afternoon: One burst pipe revealed another, and then more leaks in a pipe encased in a stucco column. He couldn’t get all of that done in the one visit, after all; he would have to come back another day. He said he expected life to be like that for him for weeks to come: one long 10-hour workday after another, filled with repairs on top of repairs on top of repairs. “It’s the nature of the business,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

