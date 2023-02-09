The only thing we want for Valentine's Day 2023 is Baked By Melissa's bite-sized cupcakes

Scrambling for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift? Look no further than Baked By Melissa's delectable bite-size cupcakes.

With less than a week until Valentine's Day, it's time to get any last-minute gifts in order before February 14. Our go-to for anyone with a sweet tooth? Baked by Melissa's delicious mini cupcakes—trust us, it's impossible to eat just one.

Available through February 17, Baked By Melissa's Valentine's Day offerings include the Love Gift Box (25 pack, $47), Sweetheart Gift Box (50 pack, $72) and more. If you're located in Manhattan or Boston, you can opt for in-store pickup or same-day delivery. Otherwise, choose from standard, expedited or priority shipping methods and select the arrival date you want at checkout (orders are usually in transit for just 1-2 days).

Your giftee won't be able to resist these tiny, scrumptious cupcake bites.

In our review of these petite treats, we were not only impressed by the moist and flavorful cupcakes themselves, but also the attractive and well-thought-out packaging.

The Valentine's Day gift boxes contain a selection of cupcake flavors such as dulce de leche, red velvet, dark chocolate and strawberry. If you prefer to choose your own flavors, you can also select the cupcake assortments you prefer in a Valentines-themed 25-pack or 50-pack box, or you can build your own assortment.

Since Baked By Melissa ships nationwide too, so you can surprise friends and family far and wide with these Valentine's Day packs of literal heaven.

