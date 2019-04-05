You only think AirPods sound good because you haven’t tried these premium true wireless earbuds

Apple just released its second-generation AirPods wireless earbuds, but they don’t include any improvements to the design or sound quality. Truth be told, they don’t actually need any improvement where the sound quality is concerned. But the design is an issue since slippery plastic tips will never isolate sound. If you want premium cord-free earbuds that sound even better and have silicone tips so none of that fantastic sound leaks, definitely check out the Master & Dynamic MW07 True Wireless Earphones. Trust us, you’ll never go back to AirPods once you’ve tried these puppies.

Here are the highlights from the product page:

Master & Dynamic MW07 True wireless earphones are built on cutting-edge technology and feature beautifully handcrafted acetate and a richly appointed hand-polished stainless steel charging case to deliver a superior mobile sound tool. Technically sophisticated components such as custom 10mm Beryllium drivers, proprietary “fit wings, ” improved antenna technology and optical sensors that detect in-ear placement to automatically play and pause the earphones demonstrate that when it comes to designing the ultimate True wireless listening experience, no detail is too small.

Premium materials: beautifully handcrafted and eye-catching acetate and durable finish, with a lightweight, slim Design

Exceptional acoustics: custom, high-performance 10mm Beryllium drivers deliver rich, expansive sound

Superior comfort & fit: proprietary silicone “fit wing” innovation available in two detachable sizes for a custom and extra secure in-ear fit

