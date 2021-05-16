Only three in 10 Scots believe they have enough facts on independence to make informed choice

Simon Johnson
·4 min read
Nicola Sturgeon wants a second independence referendum by the end of 2023 - Shutterstock
Nicola Sturgeon wants a second independence referendum by the end of 2023 - Shutterstock

Only three out of 10 Scots believe the SNP has given them enough facts about independence in order to make a fully informed choice in any second referendum, according to a poll unveiled by Gordon Brown.

The survey, commissioned by the former Prime Minister's Our Scottish Future think tank, found 58 per cent said they would not know enough about the impact of separation on issues like the English border and currency.

Among the other matters a majority said were not confident about were a separate Scotland's security and defence arrangements, its tax policy and how it could join the EU.

Half of Scots were also unsure about whether the monarch would remain head of state and how public services such as the NHS and schools would be funded without the Barnett formula.

Mr Brown said that the SNP must “open the books” and warned that the SNP Government "cannot be both judge and jury" when setting out the case for an independent nation.

Instead, he argued that the Nationalists should be prepared to open its case up to public scrutiny through parliamentary hearings.

Gordon Brown has demanded the SNP publish the details of what independence would mean - &#xa0;Getty Images Europe
Gordon Brown has demanded the SNP publish the details of what independence would mean - Getty Images Europe

The poll also disclosed that SNP voters ranked another independence referendum only fifth in their list of priorities – below NHS catch up, reducing COVID, protecting and generating jobs and eliminating poverty.

Among “middle Scotland” – the 40 per cent of voters identified by Our Scottish Future who are open minded on the question of separation and the Union – preparing for a second referendum was bottom on the list of priorities.

The poll was published after a leading economist warned independence would lead to a sharp fall in exports to England, which accounts for more than 60 per cent of Scottish trade, and hit household incomes.

Tony Mackay, who advises the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and the European Commission, also forecast that the SNP's planned separate currency would be worth around 20 per cent less than the pound.

Although he said a separate Scotland would be "economically viable", he told the Sunday Times that voters deserve an objective analysis of its implications and concluded: "The bottom line is that average incomes in Scotland would be lower."

Nicola Sturgeon wants another separation vote to be staged by the end of 2023, while Scotland is still recovering from the pandemic. SNP ministers hope work on another referendum can start in earnest later this year.

But more than 160 business leaders published an open letter to her government urging her to scrap the plans. The signatories included Jim McColl, founder of Clyde Blowers Capital, and Chris Tiso, chief executive of the Tiso outdoor equipment retailer.

The SNP won a fourth term in office in this month's Holyrood election but fell one seat short of a majority. The poll of 1,000 people was conducted on the two days after the election by Stack Data Strategy.

An independent Scotland in the EU would require a hard border with England - Stuart Nicol
An independent Scotland in the EU would require a hard border with England - Stuart Nicol

Unveiling the findings, Mr Brown said: "Middle Scotland’s support for the SNP and for independence is conditional – and they are now asking the SNP for honesty, for openness and for getting the facts on the table. It is time for the SNP to open the books.

“When even a quarter of committed independence supporters agree we don’t know enough to make an informed choice on independence, surely the onus is on the SNP to come clean?

“I believe that it is time for the SNP to agree to hold public hearings on what independence means for everything from the pound to the pension.”

The poll showed that 57 per cent of Scots were not "confident" they knew what would happen to the English border after separation, compared to 25 per cent who did. The remaining 18 per cent did not know.

Ms Sturgeon's ambition to join the EU would mean a hard customs border with checks on goods crossing it. However, she has repeatedly failed to say when challenged how this would be policed.

George Adam, an SNP MSP, said the party's election win means "there will be a post-pandemic independence referendum and, as the First Minister has also repeated time and time again, it will be at that point the SNP bring forward a detailed and comprehensive prospectus for independence – as it did in 2014 - that addresses all those questions the people of Scotland will quite rightly want answered."

