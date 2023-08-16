Only three businesses had violations: Ada County food service inspections July 25-31, 2023

TechCrunch

DynamoFL, which offers software to bring large language models (LLMs) to enterprises and fine-tune those models on sensitive data, today announced that it raised $15.1 million in a Series A funding round co-led by Canapi Ventures and Nexus Venture Partners. The tranche, with had participation from Formus Capital and Soma Capital, brings DynamoFL's total raised to $19.3 million. Co-founder and CEO Vaikkunth Mugunthan says that the proceeds will be put toward expanding DynamoFL's product offerings and growing its team of privacy researchers.