Only three businesses had violations: Ada County food service inspections July 25-31, 2023
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Caffeina Roasting Co, 6575 W Overland Road, Boise
10*, 16*
Ridley’s Family Markets Bakery, 145 S Plummer Way, Star
10*
Star Cafe, 10883 W State Street, Star
22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Bardenay, 155 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle
Big Lots, 100 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Common Ground Coffee, 2023 Special Events, Boise
Dippin’ Dots, 5120 N. Sorrento Drive, Boise
Dutch Bros Coffee, 1423 W. State St., Boise
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 677 S. Main St., Meridian
McDonald’s, 7222 W. Overland Road, Boise
Meridian Speedway — main stand, 335 S. Main St., Meridian
Meridian Speedway — pit concession, 335 S. Main St., Meridian
Meridian Speedway — south concession, 335 S. Main St., Meridian
Ridley’s Family Markets — deli, grocery, meat, produce, 145 S. Plummer Way, Star
Riverside Hotel — Sandbar Patio Bar / Grill, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
S and W Disaster Support, 7150 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Stinker Store, 2323 W. Main St., Boise
Taco Mobile Primo Ono, 3710 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
Tango’s Empanadas and Grill, 46 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian