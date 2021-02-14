Only Three Days Left To Cash In On Jersey Electricity's (LON:JEL) Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 18th of February in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of March.

Jersey Electricity's next dividend payment will be UK£0.097 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.21 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Jersey Electricity has a trailing yield of approximately 3.9% on its current stock price of £5.3. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Jersey Electricity can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

See our latest analysis for Jersey Electricity

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Jersey Electricity is paying out an acceptable 54% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 31% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Jersey Electricity's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see how much of its profit Jersey Electricity paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That explains why we're not overly excited about Jersey Electricity's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Story continues

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Jersey Electricity has delivered an average of 7.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Is Jersey Electricity an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been flat and Jersey Electricity's dividend payouts are within reasonable limits; without a sharp decline in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Jersey Electricity from a dividend perspective.

Keen to explore more data on Jersey Electricity's financial performance? Check out our visualisation of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.