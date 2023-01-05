Only Three Days Left To Cash In On Barry Callebaut's (VTX:BARN) Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Barry Callebaut AG (VTX:BARN) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Barry Callebaut's shares before the 9th of January in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 11th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be CHF28.00 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CHF28.00 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Barry Callebaut has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current share price of CHF1877. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Barry Callebaut paying out a modest 43% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Barry Callebaut generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 62% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Barry Callebaut, with earnings per share up 5.2% on average over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Barry Callebaut has delivered an average of 6.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Barry Callebaut? Earnings per share growth has been modest, and it's interesting that Barry Callebaut is paying out less than half of its earnings and more than half its cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends. To summarise, Barry Callebaut looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

