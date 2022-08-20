Only Three Days Left To Cash In On GeoPark's (NYSE:GPRK) Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase GeoPark's shares on or after the 24th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 8th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.51 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, GeoPark has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current stock price of $13.14. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether GeoPark has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. GeoPark is paying out just 12% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 7.1% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's not ideal to see GeoPark's earnings per share have been shrinking at 3.5% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last three years, GeoPark has lifted its dividend by approximately 46% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid GeoPark? GeoPark has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. Overall, it's hard to get excited about GeoPark from a dividend perspective.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks GeoPark is facing. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for GeoPark (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

