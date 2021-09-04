Only Three Days Left To Cash In On MDU Resources Group's (NYSE:MDU) Dividend

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, MDU Resources Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 8th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.21 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.85 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, MDU Resources Group has a trailing yield of approximately 2.6% on its current stock price of $32.17. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately MDU Resources Group's payout ratio is modest, at just 41% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. MDU Resources Group paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 142%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

While MDU Resources Group's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were MDU Resources Group to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, MDU Resources Group's earnings per share have been growing at 18% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, MDU Resources Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.7% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because MDU Resources Group is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Has MDU Resources Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We like that MDU Resources Group has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of MDU Resources Group's dividend merits.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - MDU Resources Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

