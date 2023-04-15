Only three private Ukrainian banks make list of Top 15 Most Resilient

Serhiy Tihipko, beneficiary of Universal Bank and TAScombank

Of the privately-owned banks, Serhiy Tihipko's Universal Bank is at No. 7 on the resilience rating and Tascombank is at No. 12, while the bank of Rinat Akhmetov, the richest man in Ukraine, First Ukrainian International Bank or PUMB is at No. 11.

Universal Bank, the partner of Monobank, a popular Ukrainian online bank, earned the largest profit of Ukraine’s privately-owned banks: UAH 2.4 billion ($65 million), or 46% of the total profit of the private banking sector.

Four Ukrainian state banks made the Top 15 list of most resilient:

No. 2 – Privat Bank

No. 4 – State Savings Bank of Ukraine, or Oschadbank

No. 10 – State the State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine, or Ukreximbank

No. 14 – UkrGasBank.

The remaining eight positions were all occupied by foreign-owned banks, including some of which continue to operate in Russia.

