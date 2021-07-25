Only Tokyo could pull off these Games? Not everyone agrees

FOSTER KLUG
·6 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Staging an Olympics during the worst pandemic in a century? There’s a widespread perception that it couldn’t happen in a better place than Japan.

A vibrant, open democracy with deep pockets, the host nation is known for its diligent execution of detail-laden, large-scale projects, its technological advances, its consensus-building and world-class infrastructure. All this, on paper, at least, gives the strong impression that Japan is one of the few places in the world that could even consider pulling off the high-stakes tightrope walk that the Tokyo Games represent.

Some in Japan aren't buying it.

“No country should hold an Olympics during a pandemic to start with. And if you absolutely must, then a more authoritarian and high-tech China or Singapore would probably be able to control COVID better,” said Koichi Nakano, a politics professor at Sophia University in Tokyo.

The bureaucratic, technological, logistical and political contortions required to execute this unprecedented feat — a massively complicated, deeply scrutinized spectacle during a time of global turmoil, death and suffering — have already put an unwelcome spotlight on the country.

Most of all, it has highlighted some embarrassing things: that much of Japan doesn't want the Games, that the nation's vaccine rollout was late and is only now expanding, and that many suspect the Games are being forced on the country because the International Olympic Committee needs the billions in media revenue.

The worry here isn't that Tokyo's organizers can't get to the finish line without a major disaster. That seems possible, and would allow organizers to claim victory, of a kind.

The fear is that once the athletes and officials leave town, the nation that unwillingly sacrificed much for the cause of global sporting unity might be left the poorer for it, and not just in the tens of billions of dollars it has spent on the Games.

The Japanese public may see an already bad coronavirus situation become even worse; Olympics visitors here have already carried fast-spreading variants of the virus into a nation that is only approaching 25% fully vaccinated.

The Tokyo Olympics are, in one sense, a way for visitors to test for themselves some of the common perceptions about Japan that have contributed to this image of the country as the right place to play host. The results, early on in these Games, are somewhat of a mixed bag.

On the plus side, consider the airport arrivals for the thousands of Olympics participants. They showcased Japan’s ability to harness intensely organized workflow skills and bring them to bear on a specific task — in this case, protection against COVID-19 that might be brought in by a swarm of outsiders.

From the moment visitors stepped from their aircraft at Narita International Airport, they were corralled — gently, cheerfully, but in no uncertain terms firmly — into lines, then guided across the deserted airport like second-graders heading to recess. Barriers, some with friendly signs attached, ensured they got documents checked, forehead temperatures measured, hands sanitized and saliva extracted.

Symmetrical layouts of chairs, each meticulously numbered, greeted travelers awaiting their COVID-19 test results and Olympic credentials were validated while they waited. The next steps — immigration, customs — were equally efficient, managing to be both crisp and restrictive, but also completely amiable. You emerged from the airport a bit dizzy from all the guidance and herding, but with ego largely unbruised.

But there have also been conspicuous failures.

After the opening ceremony ended, for instance, hundreds of people in the stadium were crammed into a corral-like pen, forced to wait cheek by jowl for hours with only a flimsy barricade separating them from curious Japanese onlookers, while dozens of empty buses idled in a line stretching for blocks, barely moving.

Japan does have some obvious advantages over other democracies when it comes to hosting these Games, such as its economic might. As the world's third-largest economy, after the United States and China, it was able to spend the billions needed to orchestrate these protean games, with their mounting costs and changing demands.

Another advantage could be Japan's well-deserved reputation for impeccable customer service. Few places in the world take as much pride in catering to visitors' needs. It's an open question, however, whether that real inclination toward hospitality will be tested by the extreme pressure.

A geopolitical imperative may be another big motivator. Japanese archrival China hosts next year's Winter Games, and many nationalists here maintain that an Olympic failure is not an option amid the struggle with Beijing for influence in Asia. Yoshihide Suga, the prime minister, may also be hoping that a face-saving Games, which he can then declare successful, will help him retain power in fall elections.

And the potential holes in the argument that Japan is the perfect host nation for a pandemic Games?

Start, maybe, with leadership. It has never been clear who is in charge. Is it the city of Tokyo? The national government? The IOC? The Japanese Olympic Committee?

“This Olympics has been an all-Japan national project, but, as is often pointed out, nobody has a clear idea about who is the main organizer,” said Akio Yamaguchi, a crisis communications consultant at Tokyo-based AccessEast. “Uncertainty is the biggest risk.”

Japan has also faced a problem particular to democracies: a fierce, sometimes messy public debate about whether it was a good idea to hold the Games.

“After the postponement, we have never had a clear answer on how to host the Olympics. The focus was whether we can do it or not, instead of discussing why and how to do it,” said Yuji Ishizaka, a sports sociologist at Nara Women’s University.

“Japan is crucially bad at developing a ‘plan B.’ Japanese organizations are nearly incapable of drafting scenarios where something unexpected happens,” Ishizaka said. “There was very little planning that simulated the circumstances in 2021.”

Another possibly shaky foundation of outside confidence in Japan is its reputation as a technologically adept wonder of efficiency.

Arriving athletes and reporters “will probably realize that Japan is not as high-tech or as efficient as it has been often believed,” Nakano said. “More may then realize that it is the utter lack of accountability of the colluded political, business and media elites that ‘enabled’ Japan to hold the Olympics in spite of very negative public opinion — and quite possibly with considerable human sacrifice.”

The Tokyo Games are a Rorschach test of sorts, laying out for examination the many different ideas about Japan as Olympic host. For now, they raise more questions than they answer.

Will virus cases and deaths spike? Will political fortunes be reversed? Will an international reputation for high-tech efficiency be exposed as not quite right?

Japan has taken a big risk, gambling that it can pull off these unprecedented Games. Whatever the politicians and nationalists say about their success in coming days, a true answer about whether Japan really was the right place to host will have to wait until after the Olympic flame is snuffed out and the visitors leave. Only then, with some distance, will clarity arrive.

___

AP writers Kantaro Komiya and Ted Anthony contributed to this report. Foster Klug, news director for Japan, the Koreas, Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific at The Associated Press, has been covering Asia since 2005 and is based in Tokyo.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A Japanese Swimmer Makes Her Tokyo Olympics Debut After Overcoming Leukemia—and Captures Hearts Across Her Nation

    Japanese swimming prodigy Rikako Ikee's appearance at the Olympics was a symbol of hope for many people in Japan, who have marveled at her recovery.

  • What to watch at the Olympics today: Swimming, basketball, and gymnastics

    5 events to watch today...🏀 Men's basketball: USA vs. France at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock. (Watch the replay at 4 p.m. ET on NBC.)🤸 Women's gymnastics: Team qualification (replay) at 7:30 p.m ET on NBC.🥎 Softball: USA vs Japan at 9 p.m. ET on USA Network🏊 Swimming: Women's 100m butterfly and 400m freestyle finals; Men's 100m breaststroke and 4x100m freestyle relay finals. Coverage starts at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBC. (Read more about the history-making swimming star, Katie Ledecky.)🛹 Women's skateboarding:

  • 'Keeping their word': Despite draining NBA Finals, three players committed to Team USA men's Olympic basketball

    Despite just wrapping up exhausting NBA Finals, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker head to Tokyo to join Team USA basketball at Olympics.

  • Here’s What Eric Adams and NYC’s New Black Leaders Need to Do

    Andrew Lichtenstein/GettyBy November, Black politicians will hold an unprecedented number of offices in New York City. And the likelihood of Democratic nominee Eric Adams becoming the city’s 110th mayor, and second Black mayor, will add a critical executive seat to the mix of legislative, judicial, and party positions.Yet, there are questions about how this “new Black political class” will use its power. Can individual electoral achievements be translated into a broader agenda of community devel

  • Powerhouse US swim team shines with 6 medals, 1st US gold

    Chase Kalisz got things rolling, claiming the first U.S. gold at the Olympic pool. “I’m happy to be here and kick the U.S. off,” said Kalisz, who won the 400-meter individual medley. Host Japan won a swimming gold, Tunisia claimed a surprising spot atop the medal podium, and the mighty Australian women set the first world record of the competition in the 4x100 freestyle relay.

  • DOJ drops cases against 5 Chinese researchers accused of being tied to Chinese military

    The Justice Department on Friday dropped individual cases against five Chinese researchers accused of hiding ties to the Chinese military. Why it matters: In the last few years, the DOJ has stepped up efforts to root out Chinese espionage and intellectual property theft. The China Initiative has raised concern about racial profiling of Asians, however, and led to calls for investigation into the DOJ's conduct.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're

  • America’s Only Second-Generation Astronaut Was Told He’d Never Go to Space. He Made It Anyway.

    Richard Garriott has ventured to both poles, the ocean's deepest point and even to space. Now he's aiming for a science-based age of discovery.

  • Olympics-Table Tennis-Chinese, Japanese pairs make first mixed doubles final

    TOKYO (Reuters) -China's Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen and Japan's Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito won their mixed doubles semi-finals on Sunday to reach the event's first Olympic final. World number two Xu, 31, and world champion Liu, 30, beat French pair Emmanuel Lebesson and Yuan Jia Nan 4-0.

  • Olympics-Skateboarding-Huston, Horigome advance to finals in skateboarding's debut

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Skateboarding star Nyjah Huston of the United States and hometown favourite Yuto Horigome advanced to the finals of the men's street event on Sunday in skateboarding's historic debut at the Olympics. Huston, 26, recovered his form in the final two tricks after a stumbling start in his heat, a star-studded pack that included France's Aurelien Giraud. Skateboarding's four-day event marks a turning point for skateboarding, which has its roots in youth street culture and has influenced everything from art to fashion.

  • Austrian rider's Olympic run cut short by pus-filled horse tooth

    Talk about rotten luck.

  • Noah Brown’s role as swiss-army knife with Cowboys could carve bigger role in 2021

    Noah Brown used his versatility to become a consistent role player on offense and special teams, and may be on the verge of doing even more with the opportunity. | From @CDBurnett7

  • Olympics-Skateboarding-After bruising loss, skater Huston says mental health takes precedence

    U.S. skateboard star Nyjah Huston nursed his bruising Sunday loss in the inaugural men's street event at the Tokyo Olympics, apologising to his supporters and extolling the importance of athletes taking care of their mental health after competitions. Huston, ranked no. 1 in the world in men's street skating, came seventh in Sunday's event in a major upset after he failed to land any of his last four tricks. Fellow American Jagger Eaton won bronze at the event, held in scorching https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/skateboarding-skaters-battle-under-brutal-tokyo-heat-inaugural-games-2021-07-25 temperatures, while Japan's Yuto Horigome made history by winning the first gold medal https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/skateboarding-horigome-wins-first-olympic-gold-skateboarding-2021-07-25 of skateboarding at the Olympics.

  • Luke Combs Covers Funeral Costs for 3 Men Who Died After Attending His Concert

    Country singer Luke Combs is covering funeral costs for three young men who died likely from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at a nearby campground after watching him perform Saturday at a Michigan music festival. “For him to reach out and do that, I don’t even have the words. I wish I could just give him a hug,” Meeka Sova, the mother of 19-year-old victim Kole Sova, told ET Canada. The other deceased, identified as Dawson Brown, 20, William Mays Jr., 20, who was known as Richie, and Kole

  • Australians may face longer lockdown after "reckless" mass protests

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia's New South Wales logged its second-highest daily increase of the year in locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Sunday amid fears of a wave of new infections after thousands of people joined an anti-lockdown protest. There were 141 COVID-19 cases reported, down from 163 a day earlier. Under fire for a slow vaccine rollout, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said more vaccine supply was not going to ensure New South Wales gets out of lockdown, but what was needed was an effective, properly enforced lockdown.

  • The jewel of the 1964 Olympics: The Yoyogi National Stadium

    The Yoyogi National Stadium by Kenzo Tange was the elegant symbol of Tokyo's 1964 Summer Olympics, a combination of modern technique and Japanese tradition. Tange was awarded the Pritzker prize in 1987 — architecture’s highest award — and the citation described Yoyogi as “among the most beautiful buildings of the 20th century." It went up just 19 years after Japan’s defeat in World War II, a time when building materials were in short supply in the country.

  • Covid: The holidaymakers having to self-isolate abroad

    Some holidaymakers who tested positive for Covid while abroad are having to stay and self-isolate.

  • 2021 Tokyo Olympic Athletes Not Sharing in Wealth Generated By Worldwide Event

    What happened: Billions of dollars are being invested in the 2021 Olympic Games underway in Tokyo, although very little of that money is making it to the athletes competing in the events. This year’s 11,000 Olympic athletes, including 600 on Team USA’s Olympic roster, are not sharing in the wealth. According to USA Today, track and field competitors receive up to $1,000 a month, while weightlifters get a stipend ranging from $750 to $4,000. VOX reports that for athletes who win, the United State

  • Rams' Matthew Stafford goes through the interview motions before camp

    If Matthew Stafford is going to bring excitement to the Rams this season, it won't be from the podium. Where could he use some help? A running game.

  • Great Britain sprinter hits out at the Tokyo Olympics ban on athletes protesting against racial inequality at medal ceremonies

    During events, medal ceremonies, and at the Olympic Village, protests have been forbidden by the International Olympic Committee.

  • Gold medals not entirely made of gold? Here's everything to know about the Tokyo Olympic medals

    From the Greek goddess Nike to the use of cell phones, there is a lot that goes into the medals given out at the Olympics.