Only two countries might be still willing to supply Russia with weapons

Remains of Russian military equipment in Ukraine

“India has been buying Russian weapons for years,” said Katkov. “Everything that Russia needs is there. But. Not a single country that is at least slightly dependent on world politics will do this (sell weapons to Russia).”

Even if Iran is not going to sell anything and announces that through the Minister of Foreign Affairs, then perhaps only North Korea and Eritrea will go for it.”

Katkov added that Russia is now under a complete, total arms embargo and therefore no country will put themselves under the threat of sanctions.

“As soon as any country tries to deliver anything, even something that is dual-use, it will become known,” explains Katkov. “And this will lead to astronomical sanctions immediately imposed on it. All over the world, no one wants to even shake hands with the Kremlin, because it’s the same as shaking hands with a terrorist.”

Earlier U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Tehran was planning to supply military drones to Russia. However, the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian denied Sullivans’ claim, La Repubblica reported on July 13.