'The only way a team can beat us is if we beat us': CeeDee Lamb on road to Super Bowl, Eagles
CeeDee Lamb gives his thoughts on if he believes it's a two-team race between Dallas and Philly to get to the Super Bowl.
CeeDee Lamb gives his thoughts on if he believes it's a two-team race between Dallas and Philly to get to the Super Bowl.
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is cleared to play on Sunday against the Cardinals, a rare winnable game for a beleaguered Denver team. Wilson won’t even be in uniform. It’s the smart move by the Broncos. Wilson’s Week 14 concussion was more jarring than most, with his head ramming into the ground. He was woozy. He [more]
The Vikings were on their way to the biggest comeback in NFL history. Then, bad officiating happened.
Frank Gore Jr., son of the legendary running back, set an all-time bowl record for rushing yards for the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles.
The Indianapolis Colts played two distinct halves: their best in the first half and an abomination in the second half.
Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Nick Bosa's reaction to the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty he was called for Thursday night says a lot about the 49ers' star pass rusher.
Julian Edelman commented on the Vikings' historical comeback win over Matt Ryan and the Colts.
49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy poked fun at veteran tight end George Kittle in their postgame interview on "TNF Nightcap."
It snowed in Buffalo before Saturday night's game, and that led to a dangerous situation.
NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio said it wouldnt surprise him if the Carolina Panthers pursue Mike Tomlin in a trade, and to keep an eye on Bill Belichick this offseason.
Coach Bill Belichick is the real MVP for this move.
Jones has been adamant the door remains open for Beckham and on Thursday hinted that it will be closing, behind him. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The #49ers' playoff scenarios are much easier now, and all they can do is move up. Here's how they can get help in Week 15.
Instead of the 49ers extending their lead to 28-3 on a Deommodore Lenoir pick six, referee Alex Kemp flagged Nick Bosa for roughing the passer and paced off a 15-yard penalty.
Here's how we got here.
Kirk Cousins speaks with the media after the Vikings beat the Colts 39-26 in overtime to clinch the NFC North Division title.
Does Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett make Mel Kiper's top NFL draft quarterback rankings?
Rams coach Sean McVay and former assistant Matt LaFleur are friends, but the Green Bay Packers coach isn't thrilled about facing Baker Mayfield.
Brock Purdy's risky slide late in the fourth quarter on third down helped seal the 49ers' win over the Seahawks.
Greg Joseph's 40-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in overtime sealed the NFC North for Minnesota, which trailed 33-0 at halftime.
The Bengals provide the scoop on some big names for the game against the Bucs.