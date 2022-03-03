Only-in-winter stories pass on Ojibwe spiritual teachings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GIOVANNA DELL'ORTO
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Anton Treuer
    American academic

GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. (AP) — The two-dozen schoolchildren sat in a circle for about an hour, enthralled, as Gordon Jourdain regaled them with tales of the Creator and the origins of their Ojibwe people. As the session wound down, one boy raised his hand and asked, to a chorus of giggles, “How did girls come to be on the planet?”

The storyteller at first kept a serious face as he told them a full answer would take hours to recount. Then he cracked a broad smile.

“The first was Mother Earth, and isn't she beautiful?” Jourdain enthused, urging them to look outside at the sunshine sparkling on 24 inches of pristine snow, among fir-covered hills overlooking a small bay on a frozen Lake Superior.

The classroom scene at Oshki Ogimaag charter elementary school in this far-northern Minnesota village highlighted the crucial role that oral storytelling plays in Ojibwe spiritual tradition, as is the case with other Native American peoples. Believed to be in itself a gift from the Creator, the ritual telling of creation, spirits and ceremonies helps keep cultural worldviews, ethical teachings and religious experiences alive across generations.

“In Ojibwe culture, storytelling is part of the fabric that connects us to one another, to the spirits that watch over us all,” said Anton Treuer, a professor of Ojibwe language and culture at Bemidji State University who has spent more than three decades working on revitalizing the language.

“Winter legends are the equivalent of Aesop’s Fables,” Treuer added. “Fun and accessible to children, but they also carry deeper messages about our view of the world.”

The late February snow on the ground outside the school was more than just a teaching point for Jourdain: Its presence was in fact vital, since Ojibwe tradition holds that many stories may be told only in winter.

That's when the spirits featured in the tales are believed to be less active, as nature's creatures, from majestic bears to lowly leeches, rest under a blanket of snow. The point is to avoid offending the spirits, which have powers.

“Our spirits are human-like. Just like people, you talk about them and they can take it the wrong way,” said Erik Redix, who teaches Ojibwe at the school and organized the storytelling session and another, public one later the same day at the community lodge across the street. They were the first in-person sessions since the pandemic hit, and attendees wore face masks.

The stories told that day in Grand Portage centered on the original man, Wenabozho, also called Nenabozho, and his family. They conveyed what Jourdain called the dichotomous nature of all beings, down to the ferocious winter wind that coats waters with ice but allows the fish and turtles underneath to survive.

Pacing inside the circle with animated gestures and alternating seamlessly between Ojibwe and English, Jourdain, whose Ojibwe name is Maajiigwaneyaash, told of Wenabozho’s exploration of creation and adventures such as being gifted with fire. He also recounted humorous mishaps, such as the tale of how Wenabozho once challenged a far-away figure to see who could stand tallest for the longest time, only for it to be revealed upon closer inspection to be a tree.

“We learn from Wenabozho’s mistakes, too,” Redix said.

One tale in particular, of the beaver whose tail inspired Wenabozho to invent the canoe paddle, resonated deeply with the children in the village, which for centuries has been home to Ojibwe people and takes its name from a canoe portage widely used by European fur traders.

Organizers said there has been an increased push in recent years to hold such events in schools, lodges and even pandemic Zoom gatherings. That heightened urgency comes amid a realization that the ancestral teachings should be preserved alongside the Ojibwe language that they were first expressed in but is now the first tongue for only a few older tribal members.

“This is exactly how my grandmother taught me,” said Jourdain, a native speaker of Ojibwe and member of the Lac La Croix First Nation in Ontario, who earned a doctorate in education and now directs a leading Ojibwe immersion institution in Wisconsin.

Indigenous religions and languages were historically suppressed in campaigns to forcibly assimilate Native children across North America, especially through boarding schools precisely because of their importance for cultural identity, said Sarah Dees, a professor of American religions at Iowa State University.

But they are seeing a resurgence everywhere from reservation schools to university programs and even online language platforms — an Ojibwe program launched this week as a partnership between Rosetta Stone and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe in Minnesota.

“Stories are always reincorporated in the communities. They’re really living,” Dees said. “Those who keep the stories have such an important role in their communities.”

For his part, Jourdain sees that role as imparting all his knowledge on earth before he returns to the spirit world, developing the next storytellers who will carry on the oral traditions.

“These kids’ first language is English, but they have a blood memory and will want to learn these teachings,” he said.

Mary Hannen came to the event at the lodge with her 6-year-old niece because, as she said, “we want to make sure the next generation will share our traditions.”

As temperatures plummeted well below zero outside, where the only sound was the ice groaning on the frozen bay, the lodge echoed with peals of laughter and the kids’ excited questions.

“I hope they’re always proud of where they came from,” Hannen said, “and be a community.”

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Recommended Stories

  • Appleton rapper J25's big year includes attending the Grammys and recording with Hulu ‘Reservation Dogs' star Sten Joddi.

    Appleton's Jezelle Childs-Evans, 37, a Chickasaw Nation member, has had a big year, including being inducted into the Recording Academy.

  • Lake Superior State University to host Angeline Boulley

    Lake Superior State University will welcome author Angeline Boulley to campus at 7 p.m. on March 2, 2022.

  • America's first national park turns 150, but Native Americans cared for Yellowstone long before

    The National Park Service celebrated Yellowstone’s milestone birthday by recognizing the land's "original stewards."

  • ‘This is Putin’s Russia’: Sobbing children detained in Moscow after taking flowers to Ukraine embassy

    Video footage appears to show mother comforting crying daughter through metal bars after five children aged between seven and 11 detained for hours

  • Recently retired CPD chief Eliot Isaac is a finalist to be chief of University of Cincinnati Police Department

    Eliot Isaac is one of three finalists who could be the leader of the University of Cincinnati Police Department.

  • Man walking outside safety railing falls to death at canyon overlook, AZ officials say

    The 29-year-old Washington man fell into the 1,000-foot canyon made famous by social media, officials said.

  • Biden received ashes, gives up ice cream, prays for Ukraine on Ash Wednesday

    The president, who turns 80 this year, observed Ash Wednesday at the White House before jetting off to Wisconsin.

  • Ukrainian Residents Hide, Call for Help as Russia Controls Major Port City

    As Kherson became the first Ukrainian city to come under Russian occupation, people hid inside their homes. The United Nations said more than one million people fled Ukraine in the first week of war. Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images

  • Thai activists sign up to fight in Ukraine

    STORY: Thailand might not seem like an obvious place to find recruits to fight against Russia's invasion in Ukraine.But former Thai Air Force conscript turned activist Chanaphong "Ball" Phongpai has responded to Ukrainian efforts to raise an international volunteer force.He feels the cause is a natural fit for members of the pro-democracy movement in Thailand that emerged in 2020, protesting against the military-backed government there."I have been involved in demanding democracy in my country, and opposing tyranny. The Ukrainians are also fighting for democracy and are now invaded by a superpower and a tyrant, so I asked myself what I could do for them. This is the reason why I applied."Chanaphong and five friends visited the Ukrainian embassy in Bangkok and met with a staff member there after registering as potential recruits online."I want to tell Ukrainians that you are not fighting alone, many people want to help you. Don't lose hope and feel that the world has abandoned you. Even if we are not a superpower, even if we are only a small light, we can shine a bright light to help you if we all join together. Please wait, we are in the process of coming to help you."An online Thai-language group told Reuters that in a single day this week, it gathered the names of more than 2,000 people interested in volunteering to help Ukraine.The Ukrainian embassy in Bangkok did not reply to requests for details.But the staff member who met with Chanaphong's group said that officials are considering applicants. They would need to submit online documents to be considered, including proof of military training and a clean criminal record."We have had some experience; we need to switch from holding bottle bombs to holding guns instead."A Thai government spokeswoman said that there is no law preventing Thai citizens from joining foreign volunteer forces. But that people should consider the potential dangers, as Russian forces pound Ukrainian cities with heavy weapons.Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”It's not clear whether Chanaphong or his friends will be accepted into the Ukraine "international legion," but they have already started to prepare.Chanaphong has even been upping his exercise to get himself as physically fit as possible.

  • ‘South Park’ Mocks Vladimir Putin and Threat of Nuclear War

    South Park dove headfirst into the news of the Russia-Ukraine war as only creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are capable. In Wednesday’s episode, “Back to the Cold War,” South Park mocked Russian President Vladimir Putin for getting older and being more aggressive because his “dick doesn’t work the way it used to.” South Park […]

  • Wisconsin Woman Put Dismembered Victim’s Head in Bucket After Meth-Fueled Sex Act: Cops

    Brown County JailWarning: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence.A 24-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man whose body parts were found strewn about a Green Bay property and vehicle last week.A person living at the home summoned police on Feb. 23 after discovering a severed head in a bucket, according to a criminal complaint obtained by local outlet WBAY. Officers arriving at the scene made their way down the basement stairs, finding the head still lying in a bla

  • Body of man missing since January after leaving hospital found near car dealership

    Scott Federer had been missing since Jan. 12 when he left Mount Carmel East hospital. His body was found near Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet of Columbus.

  • McDonald's shooting in Phoenix ends in teen's death

    The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting of a teenager at a McDonald's on Wednesday. The shooting happened at 51st Avenue and Baseline Road, police say.

  • HPD searching for multiple suspects wanted in at least five armed robberies

    The Houston Police Department needs your help identifying four suspects wanted in at least five armed robberies in West Houston.

  • Large police presence on 10th Avenue South on Wednesday evening

    Large police presence on 10th Avenue South on Wednesday evening

  • ‘She was tortured’: 2 pre-teens arrested for allegedly assaulting girl at sleepover

    Two 12-year-old girls were arrested, with one now charged, in connection to an alleged violent assault on another girl in Logansport over the weekend.

  • Family of teen involved in brawl at Bridgewater Commons Mall joins rally with civil rights activists

    A teen brawl at a mall in Somerset County, New Jersey, has raised questions about policing and race. Wednesday, there was a rally with civil rights activists and the family of one of the teenagers demanding justice; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

  • The Spotlight: Gangs aren't just a city problem anymore

    For an overview of how gangs are operating now in Washington state, we turned to Gabe Morales. A former marine, he's a gang expert who served as a corrections officer at California's notorious Folsom State Prison, worked with youth offenders in Los Angeles, and spent 25 years working at the King County Jail in Seattle. He says gangs aren't just a city issue anymore.

  • Seventh Grader Who Was Allegedly Armed When Shot Down by Philly Cops ‘Never Had a Chance’

    Philadelphia Police Department Missing PersonsPHILADELPHIA—Thomas “TJ” Siderio could not escape where he came from. That’s how one woman who described herself as a close family friend put it in an interview on Wednesday near the seventh grader’s school, hours after local police shot and killed him. Authorities said the incident began when cops took gunfire late Tuesday and pursued two people, one of whom was Siderio; the child was fatally shot once in the back as he fled.“He just wanted somebody

  • What to know about Dateline NBC special on snake breeder murdered by wife Lynlee Renick

    Dateline NBC will feature the story of Montgomery County snake breeder Ben Renick, who was murdered by his wife, Lynlee Renick, in 2017.