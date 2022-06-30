OnlyFans couple wanted by Thai police for filming sex videos at popular resort surrender

The Thai couple who were wanted for filming pornography at a popular holiday resort in northeastern Thailand have surrendered to local police.

The unidentified couple confessed to recording sex videos in a resort room in Wang Nam Khieo district without the knowledge of resort management, according to Peerapong Thanapochai, the superintendent of Wang Nam Khiao Police Station.

The couple previously uploaded three four-minute-long sex clips to their subscription-based OnlyFans account, where they charged 350 baht (approximately $10) per month for subscribers to view their content. Their videos were later downloaded from their account by a subscriber and shared among private messaging groups on the social media app Line, where the videos went viral.

Pornography is illegal under Thailand’s cybercrime law. Pongthep Malachasing, the president of Wang Nam Khiao’s Tourism Promotion Association, previously condemned the couple’s sex tapes, which included a caption of their location and a forest view from the resort room.

The police have charged them for publishing pornography on a website in exchange for membership fees, which may result to a prison term of up to three years and a fine of up to 60,000 baht (approximately $1,699). The OnlyFans couple were also charged for producing and distributing pornography, which may result in a penalty of up to 5 years in jail and a fine of up to 100,000 baht (approximately $2,831).

The Criminal Division at the Royal Thai Police Office is in the process of investigating the criminal history of the couple before submitting the case to the court, according to Thanapochai.

