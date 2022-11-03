OnlyFans model accused of killing boyfriend called him a racial slur in cellphone recordings

An OnlyFans model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in their Miami apartment called him a racial slur during an intense argument before his death, cellphone recordings reveal.

The recordings were made by Christian Obumseli before he was killed on April 3. His girlfriend, Courtney Clenney, was arrested in Hawaii in August while she was in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder. She was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Christian Toby Obumseli and Courtney Clenney. (christianvstoby via instagram)

The recordings, which show very little video, were obtained by NBC News through a records request with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office. A spokesperson said they do not know the exact dates the recordings were made.

In one of them, the couple appears to be arguing about Obumseli saying hello to a girl on a bike ride.

“What is going on?” Obumseli asks. “Are you gonna get this mad at me when I’m apologizing to you.”

“Drop your high pitch,” she screams.

He responds: “OK. I’m not doing it on purpose.”

Obumseli starts to apologize to Clenney but she cuts him off. “Shut up and let me f---ing slap you,” she yells before demanding Obumseli find her cellphone.

At one point, Clenney is heard calling Obumseli, who is Black, the N-word. At other points, she is heard crying hysterically.

In another recording, Clenney asks Obumseli if he’s done “gaslighting” her.

“Courtney, that’s a f---ing threat,” he responds. “I apologized but you hit me.”

It’s not clear what events led up to the recordings.

Frank Prieto, an attorney for Clenney, said the recordings do not provide context and reiterated statements he made earlier that his client was defending herself on the night Obumseli was killed.

“She’s not going to trial for her lifestyle, her previous arguments, or recorded rants. She is going to trial for defending herself against a violent struggle with her ex-boyfriend for which she feared for her life; Courtney is a victim of domestic abuse,” he said.

Attorney Larry Handfield, who is representing Obumseli’s family, said the recordings "clearly undermine" Clenney's claims that the killing was self-defense.

They instead show someone who was "out of control" and "unhinged," he said Thursday.

"Her behavior is consistent with behavior that the public saw in reference to the incident in the elevator," he said, referring to a separate video that was released which showed Clenney appearing to initiate a physical assault on Obumseli.

The video was from February, about a month after they moved into their Miami apartment.

"She was very, very violent. The conduct referring to the N-word is offensive. I had to share all of this with the family and they are devastated again."

The pair had been in a relationship since November 2020. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has said that it was an “extremely tempestuous and combative” relationship and labeled Clenney as the aggressor.

Police had been called on the couple several times. In body camera footage released by prosecutors last month, Clenney is seen asking an officer for a restraining order against Obumseli.

Handfield said Obumseli's family was unaware of what was going on in the relationship. They are "traumatized" after realizing what he went through, the attorney said.

A 911 recording from the day Obumseli died was also released. In it, Clenney apologizes to Obumseli and tells the operator that her “boyfriend is dying of stab wound.” He is heard in the call repeatedly saying that he cannot feel his arms.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Clenney, who appeared on OnlyFans under the name Courtney Tailor and has 2 million followers on Instagram, is being held without bail in a Miami-Dade County jail as she awaits trial.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com