OnlyFans model accused in Miami murder pictured with taped knuckles, bloody elbow after video meltdown

EXCLUSIVE: An industry colleague present during a photo shoot in Aspen, Colorado, where OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney was seen berating her late lover Christian Obumseli and pummeling him, says friends tried repeatedly to get the couple help before she fatally stabbed him in April 2022.

In a newly unveiled video, Clenney, known online as Courtney Tailor, was filmed during a group trip to the Rocky Mountain ski town during February 2022. In it, Clenney screamed profanities at Obumseli, calling him a "boy" and a "b----" while swinging her hand at his face and upper body.

"Christian was a very large guy, and he could’ve easily done damage if he wanted to, but he never fought back," their mutual friend, who was present on the trip but asked not to be identified due to concerns about repercussions, told Fox News Digital. "He always would just take the abuse from her, and literally the video shows everything."

The 27-year-old Clenney was charged in August 2022 with her boyfriend's murder after stabbing him through the heart on April 3 of that year. She initially claimed self-defense and investigators accepted that version of events and did not announce her prosecution until months after the slaying.

Obumseli would regularly face rants from Clenney, the friend said, describing the model as "extremely easily triggered."

"And even though he was trying to keep her calm, he wasn’t successful all the time," they said. "That anger would never redirect toward other people. It was only directed toward him."

In the three-minute Aspen video, Clenney can be heard blaming Obumseli for her own drinking, telling him he was "fired" and screaming at him to leave. She also accuses him of costing her money and flirting with other women. Less than two months later, she stabbed him to death.

"I was f---ing sober for two weeks, two weeks, two weeks," she repeats, wearing tiger-striped leggings and a blue jacket, while hitting him in the living room of a luxury ski lodge. "And now why am I not sober? Because of you."

The insider tells Fox News Digital she showed up drunk to the photo shoot and with a bloody scrape on her elbow. The cause of the injury was unclear, and their friend doubted Obumseli caused it. Clenney shared some of the photos from the trip to her Instagram account.

However, at another point on the trip, Obumseli showed up with a fresh stitch on his face, according to the tipster.

"His beard was growing over it," they said. "I didn’t say anything but obviously something had happened."

Lawyers for Obumseli's family say a long trail of evidence shows Clenney was the manipulative abuser with a history of domestic violence, not him.

The 3-minute clip was recorded on another colleague's cellphone. Clenney addressed the cameraman multiple times, first noting he was "looking" and later asking him, "can you send [Obumseli] home?"

As Obumseli remains calm, Clenney says she's "done" and takes another swing at his face.

"We see this time and time again in this case, that Christian was the victim," Kimberly Wald, an attorney for Obumseli's family, told Fox News Digital. "He ultimately was the victim who died at the hands of his abuser, of Courtney."

Although Obumseli reportedly made a living trading crypto coins, Wald said describing him as a breadwinner is a "misconceived perception" and that the multimillionaire Clenney was in control of most aspects of their relationship, from their finances to his heartstrings.

"He needed Courtney for finances," Wald said. "For love, all of those things in his life."

The two met during another trip to Tulum, Mexico, where Clenney and other OnlyFans figures visited the home of one of Obumseli's friends. They got together in Austin, Texas, and then moved together to Miami.

"We have to raise awareness that if there is anyone out there struggling like Christian was struggling, they have to know that this isn't OK," Wald said. "You can speak out. Just because you're a man, just because you're a larger man, you can't feel the shame of what's going on, and you can still be a victim too."

The couple had traveled to Aspen, Colorado, where Clenney planned to produce content for her OnlyFans followers, Wald said. Several photos taken at a snow-covered lodge in the skiing town also appeared on her Instagram account, which has more than 2 million followers.

In addition to the Miami murder charge, Clenney is facing a civil lawsuit from Obumseli's family alleging negligence.

Obumseli's family is also suing the building manager of the luxury condo where the couple lived and the security firm that allegedly stood outside the couple's apartment doing nothing as the stabbing took place, Wald said. Those parties have filed motions to dismiss the case, which she said she expects to fail.

Clenney's lawyer, Frank Prieto, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He previously told Fox News Digital there was "clear evidence of self-defense" and that Obumseli had choked Clenney in the moments before the stabbing.

"Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force," he said.

A heavily redacted police report states officers arrived at the couple’s home around 5 p.m. in response to an aggravated battery call.

They met a front desk supervisor who took them up to the apartment, where police found Obumseli with a single stab wound to the torso. Photos from the scene show Clenney covered in blood.

After the incident, she was taken to a hospital under the Baker Act for a mental health evaluation.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.





