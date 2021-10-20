An OnlyFans model and Instagram influencer was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend repeatedly during a domestic dispute.

Genie Exum, 22, was arrested Monday after the New York Police Department said she stabbed her boyfriend, 30-year-old Francis Amor, who is also a model, in the back and arm during an argument in their Manhattan apartment.



Police were called to the 10th Avenue home around 6:45 p.m., NYPD said.

WOMAN CHARGED FOR RUNNING NAKED ON FOOTBALL FIELD, HIGH ON HEROIN, IN FRONT OF EIGHTH GRADERS

"Upon arrival, a 30-year-old male complainant reported that he had a verbal dispute with a 22-year-old female, when she stabbed him in the arm and back with a kitchen knife,” NYPD said in a statement.

Exum was arraigned Tuesday in New York Criminal Court, according to the Daily Mail. She was charged with the class D felony of assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, the Independent reported.

Court documents did not immediately show a defense attorney listed for Exum.

Exum describes herself on OnlyFans as a “free spirit from Alabama with a loud mouth & dirty mind.” She charges subscribers $20 per month for photos and video clips of herself on the platform.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Amor was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue to be treated for his injuries and was in stable condition, the Independent reported Tuesday evening.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Instagram, Assault Weapons, New York City, Pornography

Original Author: Matthew Miller

Original Location: OnlyFans model arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend with kitchen knife during argument