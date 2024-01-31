OnlyFans model charged with killing beau in Miami. Cops say parents tried to hide evidence

The parents of an OnlyFans model accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death in a luxury Miami apartment were arrested Tuesday in Texas for trying to hack into his computer after the killing, according to law enforcement sources.

Travis County Sheriff’s Office records show that Deborah Lyn Clenney, 57, and Kim Dewayne Clenney, 60, were taken into custody on an arrest warrant from another agency.

The couple gained possession of Christian Obumseli’s computer before police were able to confiscate it and are facing charges related to hacking into the device, according to a law enforcement source. They are expected to be extradited to Miami.

Deborah and Kim Clenney, the parents of OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, walk out of the courtroom after the hearing in which Judge Laura Shearon Cruz denied her bond. She is accused of murdering her boyfriend Christian Obumseli in April 2022. The hearing took place at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building, in Miami, on Thursday, December 08, 2022.

Miami police, who are investigating the murder that made headlines across the world, said Tuesday night that they were unaware of the arrests. TMZ also reported the arrests Tuesday, stating they were related to evidence tampering.

Investigators believe Deborah Lyn Clenney and Kim Dewayne Clenney were given access to Obumseli’s computer by their daughter before she was arrested in Hawaii and charged with his murder four months after his death.

Attorney Larry Handfield, who is representing the Obumselis in a lawsuit, said Tuesday night that the family is “at least satisfied that justice is being served.”

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney sits in the courtroom during a hearing where Judge Laura Shearon Cruz will be ruling on setting her a bond. She is accused of murdering her boyfriend Christian Obumseli in April 2022. The hearing took place at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building, in Miami, on Thursday, December 08, 2022.

Courtney Clenney, 28, is accused of the stabbing death of Obumseli during a heated argument in April 2022 in their Edgewater condominium, Paraiso Bay. She’s facing a second-degree murder charge.

The Miami Herald was unable to reach Clenney’s attorney Frank Prieto for comment as of Tuesday night.

The social media influencer was jailed after a four-month investigation by Miami homicide detectives. Known as Courtney Tailor on social media, Clenney boasted over two million followers on various platforms.

Clenney’s defense attorneys have argued that the killing was in self-defense and justified. But relatives of Obumseli, who worked in cryptocurrency, have said publicly he was never a threat.

A tumultuous relationship?

In the days following her arrest, investigators uncovered several episodes of what appeared to be Clenney attacking Obumseli. Surveillance video from February 2022 caught her attacking him in the elevator of their Miami apartment building.

The couple had been dating for two years, though court records show their relationship may have been rife with domestic issues. Clenney was once arrested for domestic battery in Las Vegas, and police were called several times to their home in Austin, Texas.

In Miami, staff at the condo building where they lived tried to evict them after numerous complaints. Prosecutors released a series of text messages in which Obumseli accused his girlfriend of stabbing him twice as well as a recording of her screaming at him and using racial slurs.

Clenney’s defense attorneys have slammed the recordings, text messages and other evidence as “one-sided” and cherry-picked.

Police say Instagram model Courtney Clenney fatally stabbed Christian “Toby” Obumseli on April 3, 2022 in Miami. Defense attorneys are arguing that she acted in self-defense.

Police were called to the apartment two days before Obumseli was killed. On April 3, 2022, police received a frantic call from Clenney during which she said her boyfriend had been stabbed.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning to compel the defense to provide evidence.