OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney charged with murder in stabbing death of boyfriend in Miami

Courtney Clenney, the OnlyFans and Instagram model who fatally stabbing her boyfriend to death in Miami in April, has been arrested on a murder charge, the Miami Herald has learned.

The 26-year-old Clenney was taken into custody on Wednesday in Hawaii, and will be eventually extradited to Miami-Dade County to face trial. She’s being charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon for the April 3 stabbing of Christian “Toby” Obumseli.

Her arrest was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by her Miami defense lawyer, Frank Prieto, who said she’d been in Hawaii while in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-trauamatic stress disorder.

“I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged,” Prieto said. “We look forward to clearing her name in court.”

The arrest caps a four-month investigation by Miami police homicide detectives and prosecutors into Clenney, whose killing of her boyfriend during a domestic dispute in a luxury Edgewater apartment garnered headlines across the world. Clenney’s defense attorney insisted that she acted in self-defense and the killing was justified.

But in the days after his death, Obumseli’s relatives called for Clenney’s arrest, saying they did not believe he was ever a threat.

Obumseli worked in cryptocurrency. Known as Courtney Tailor on her social-media platforms, Clenney boasted over two million followers on her social-media platforms.

She and Obumseli had been dating less than two years, and their relationship had been plagued by domestic strife — she’d once been arrested for domestic battery in Las Vegas, and police had been called to their home in Austin, Texas, on several occasions.

Jeffrey Obumseli, whose brother was killed by his girlfriend in a Miami condo, talks to reporters outside the State Attorney’s Office on April 8, 2022. To his left is lawyer Larry Handfield and cousin Sam Ndiw; to his right, another cousin, Karen Egvunna.

The two had only lived in Miami for a few months at the One Paraiso building, 650 NE 32nd St., where staff members had documented numerous domestic disturbance complaints about the couple and had even moved to evict them.

Instagram model Courtney Clenney fatally stabbed Christian “Toby” Obumseli on April 3, 2022 in Miami. Police and prosecutors are still determining whether she acted in self-defense.

Clenney and Obumseli had broken up several times, although investigators believe that he’d moved back into the apartment by the first day of April. The Miami Herald earlier reported that Miami police responded to the apartment on April 1, two days before the stabbing, over another domestic disturbance call.

Finally on the evening of April 3, just before 5 p.m., Clenney frantically called 911 to report Obumseli had been finally stabbed.