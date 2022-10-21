OnlyFans model murdered partner in break-up row

Bradley Lewis died after a single stab to the heart

An OnlyFans model has been found guilty of murdering her ex-boyfriend, whom she stabbed in the heart with a kitchen knife.

Abigail White, 24, stabbed Bradley Lewis, 22, at their home in Kingswood, near Bristol after he ended their relationship earlier in the day.

A jury at Bristol Crown Court found her guilty after 12 hours of deliberations following a two-week trial.

White initially told police she had not stabbed him on 25 March.

White made £50,000 in one year working on the online streaming platform OnlyFans, where users can buy and sell content, and alleged Mr Lewis had been controlling with the money she made.

She denied murder but had admitted Mr Lewis's manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

The jury heard their relationship was strained and that Mr Lewis had left the family home and was staying with his mother at the time.

In the days before she killed him, the court heard White had stabbed Mr Lewis in the arm and, on another occasion, he rang a friend and said: "Help me Sophie, she's trying to kill me, she's trying to stab me, she keeps beating me up, she's hurting me."

A post-mortem examination found Mr Lewis had suffered a single, fatal wound, at least 7cm deep, to the chest, that entered his heart.

White is due to be sentenced later.

