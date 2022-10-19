OnlyFans model told Miami police boyfriend was abusive days before his killing, bodycam footage shows

Just days before Courtney Clenney stabbed her boyfriend during a fight inside her Miami high-rise, the OnlyFans model reported to authorities that he’d become abusive and that he physically assaulted her in the past, according to police bodycam footage.

The clip shows Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor online, frantic and teary-eyed as she forcefully tells officers she needs a restraining order against her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli. Officers at the time were responding to the One Paraiso condo building about a domestic violence dispute, which was called in by the building manager, NBC Miami reported.

“I have not always been the victim but right now I’m a freakin’ victim, I’m scared to walk my dogs,” she tells officers in the video, recently released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

A security guard in the lobby with Clenney adds that when he arrived, Obumseli was “charging towards her” and even attempted to follow her into the elevator. A building employee also explains that it is not the first time they’ve had to call the cops on the couple and that they were in the process of getting evicted.

On April 3, just two days later, the social media star stabbed her boyfriend in the heart inside the same luxury high-rise apartment building. Cops spent months investigating their relationship, which friends said was often tense and volatile, before she was arrested in August during a rehab stint in Hawaii. She has since been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Obumseli’s slaying, which came just a week before his 28th birthday.

The couple had been dating for about two years and had only just moved from Texas to Miami when the deadly violence unfolded.

Prosecutors have alleged the stabbing is only the latest incident in Clenney’s long history of domestic violence, but she has repeatedly claimed that she feared for her life and that she acted in self-defense. One of her attorneys, Frank Prieto, said the police bodycam video supports his client’s claims.

“She was in a struggle for her life. She defended herself, and unfortunately, he’s deceased, but she defended herself with every ounce of energy she had left,” he told WSVN.

Clenney, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, is due in court in November. She remains behind bars without bond in Miami-Dade while she awaits trial.