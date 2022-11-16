OnlyFans performer made $3million from site before being accused of stabbing boyfriend to death

An OnlyFans model accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death earned $3m from her profile on the adult website, prosecutors said.

Courtney Clenney, 26, is facing second-degree murder charges in the killing of her 27-year-old cryptocurrency trader boyfriend Christian Obumseli on 3 April.

The Office of the Miami State Attorney argued on Tuesday that Ms Clenney, known as Courtney Tailor on OnlyFans, was a flight risk and should be denied bail. Filings from her earnings on the platform revealed that she pocketed nearly $1m and $1.8m in 2020 and 2021, respectively, according to The New York Post.

After being jailed in Hawaii and then extradited to Florida in August, Ms Clenney’s salary has plummeted to $327,000 so far this year. Prosecutors claimed that Ms Clenney had attempted to hide her assets by wiring $1.1m to her father after killing Obumseli.

Ms Clenney appeared in court on Tuesday, the same day that prosecutors released images of her bloody hands and feet, blood-stained sweatpants and the inside of the luxury Miami apartment where Obumseli was killed.

Attorneys for Ms Clenney have argued on her behalf that she killed Obumseli in self-defence. The prosecution has rebutted that evidence, such as videos of Ms Clenney physically and verbally attacking Obumseli, suggests that she was the abuser in the “tempestuous and combative” relationship.

“I learned that Christian was always the one trying to calm the situation down,” Detective Yermaine Briceno testified on Tuesday. “Based on the messages and everything else. He was always the one getting hurt. And the defendant is the one unable to control herself and hurt him.”

Courtney Clenney after her arrest for the alleged fatal stabbing on 3 April (Miami-Dade Prosecutor’s Office)

A letter that appears to be written by Christian Obumseli to Courtney Clenney before the alleged stabbing (Miami-Dade Prosecutor’s Office)

A recently resurfaced video, first reported by The Miami Herald, is among mounting evidence of the couple’s volatile relationship and Ms Clenney’s outbursts.

Her claims that she acted in self-defence have also been previously contradicted by video from an elevator in her luxury apartment complex that showed her physically attacking Obumseli, months before she stabbed him.

One incident, recorded by Obumseli on his phone, appears to have unfolded after he didn’t tell Ms Clenney that he had greeted a female while on a bicycle ride, The Herald reports.

Ms Clenney then accused him of “gaslighting” her when he apologised, told him, “Shut up and let me slap you, dumb a**,” and called him the n-word.

Courtney Clenney’s feet were caked in blood after the stabbing, authorities say (Miami-Dade Prosecutor’s Office)

Courtney Clenney’s sweatpants were covered in blood after the alleged fatal stabbing (Miami-Dade Prosecutor’s Office)

Ms Clenney allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the chest with a kitchen knife on 3 April.

“The violent and toxic two-year relationship of Christian Obumseli and Courtney Clenney did not have to end in tragedy with Christian’s murder as a victim of domestic violence,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said after her arrest.

Ms Clenney first alleged that she threw the knife at the victim from 10ft away, but the medical examiner stated that Obumseli were inconsistent with that description of the events.

Investigators also said that the stabbing took place while Ms Clenney was on the phone with her mother, and while neighbours reported the domestic disturbance to the building staff.

Christian Obumseli (NBC Miami)

Only then did Ms Clenney call 911, prosecutors said, with Obumseli saying in the background that he was dying. Authorities said that after the attack, Ms Clenney’s mother allegedly texted her and told her “not to say anything to investigators without an attorney”.

Ms Clenney had reportedly been arrested for domestic battery at a hotel in Las Vegas in July 2021 and police in Texas had also reportedly been called to their home on multiple occasions, according to The Herald.

Managers in the One Paraiso building in Edgewater, Florida, were moving to evict them after several domestic disturbance complaints.