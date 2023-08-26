OnlyFans' reclusive owner made $338 million last year as the adult site's popularity surges

Leo Radvinsky bought OnlyFans in 2018. Leonid Radvinsky/ OnlyFans

The parent company's annual report also shows OnlyFans' creator and user base rose in 2022.

The Ukrainian-American entrepreneur had already earned more than $500 million from the site.

The owner of OnlyFans was paid $338 million in 2022 as the subscription site continued to gain traction with both creators and users.



Internet entrepreneur Leo Radvinsky received a dividend payment of $338m, according to the annual report released Thursday by its UK-based parent company, Fenix International.



The Ukrainian-American, who earned more than $500 million in the two years prior from OnlyFans, is worth just over $2 billion, according to Forbes . Radvinsky received $284m in 2021 and $233m after November 2021, the company stated in its previous annual report.

The subscription-based platform, known mostly for its adult content, had a 47% rise in the number of creators to 3.2 million last year.

The number of users also surged 27% to 238.8 million. That pushed revenues up about 17%, or $158 million, to $1.09 billion in 2022.

Radvinsky started his career aged 17 by trading domain names that marketed free porn sites. Three years later he set up MyFreeCams, a porn site that features "models" who offer sex shows on webcams. It has some 200,000 registered models, according to a webpage its main site links to.

The 41-year-old has never given an interview to a media outlet and appears to enjoy keeping a relatively low profile. His personal website shows he has a venture capital firm that offers company founders investments up to $1 million.

He's also training to become a helicopter pilot and is aspiring to accumulate enough wealth to "one day be in a position to sign The Giving Pledge ," per his website.

OnlyFans was founded in the UK in 2016 by Tim Stokely before he sold the company Radvinsky two years later.

The company appointed a new CEO last month after Ami Gan stepped down after less than two years in the role to launch a new venture. She's been replaced by strategy chief Keily Blair.



OnlyFans didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider, made outside of normal working hours.

