Onna House pop-up gallery in Palm Beach gives women artists a platform to show their work

A new gallery showcasing the work of women artists has debuted in Palm Beach.

Onna House, at 50 Cocoanut Row in The Royal Poinciana Plaza, will operate as a pop-up location through mid-April, said Lisa Perry, a New York-based designer and collector who curated the "Sisterhood" selling exhibition in the 1,000-square foot space.

The exhibition features multidisciplinary art forms, including ceramics, textiles, sculpture, painting and furniture. About 50 pieces are available for purchase.

"Onna House is a place that celebrates the work of lesser-known women artists," said Perry, who also operates an Onna House location inside a much larger space in East Hampton, New York. "We provide women artists a platform to show their work."

Perry said her aim with Onna House, which she launched in 2021, is to blur the line between art and craft.

Many of the women artists who are featured in the Palm Beach gallery and New York exhibition space create non-traditional art such as embroidery, ceramics and textile production. These women are not given the same platform as those artists who work with canvas and other more recognizable mediums, Perry said.

Onna House, which features works by women artists, opened a pop-up gallery at The Slat House at The Royal Poinciana Plaza in January.

Her hope with Onna House is to change that.

"Any kind of non-traditional method of work that was mostly done by women was considered craft," Perry told the Daily News. "We know, because we've all been to them. There are big art fairs all over the world, and there are craft fairs, which are normally little craft fairs in the center of a small town. The women who usually do this work were relegated to the craft fair, because their work was seen as lesser. We don't believe that."

Just like the original Onna House location in East Hampton — which is used as an exhibition space and does not sell artists' work — the Palm Beach gallery is designed to feel like a home, she said.

In New York, the 2,500-square-foot space is divided into multiple rooms, with each room showcasing one artist's work. There also is a permanent collection that is displayed in the off-season.

In Palm Beach, Onna House's gallery space also is divided into separate sections that showcase different artists and their work.

The space is a welcoming and inclusive one, Perry said, where people can come together and learn about and support the careers of women artists over a cup of tea. Perry said she expects a handful of artists will stop by the gallery during the "Sisterhood" exhibition to mingle with guests.

"It's not just like a gallery where you're going to walk in and you look at the art and then you leave," Perry said. "We want people to have tea with us and chocolate with us. We want to make it an experience and for people to feel our spirit."

Palm Beach was the ideal location for an Onna House pop-up, said Perry, who lives in North Haven, on Long Island.

A frequent visitor to the island, she said Palm Beachers are very serious about their art.

"There are a lot of great art collectors in Palm Beach," she said. "These are people who really understand art, and they love our mission of helping women. The response so far has been overwhelming."

Pieces available for sale at Onna House are priced with seasoned art collectors and newcomers in mind, Perry said.

She said it was important to her to have a wide range of price points to appeal to all types of shoppers.

"We have entry-level price points, and up to a little higher," she said. "They're very approachable prices."

Perry said she's pleased with the enthusiasm shown by visitors to the gallery since its Jan. 13 opening, and she looks forward to a successful inaugural season.

A potential second season, she said, already is being considered.

"The Royal is a very popular place," she said. "If the opportunity arises, I would love to return. It's my favorite place in Palm Beach. We feel so lucky to be there."

Onna House is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday hours are available by appointment.

For appointments, email athena@onnahouse.com.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Gallery showcasing work of women artists makes Palm Beach debut