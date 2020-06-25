Onogo.com Accelerates Transformation Journey with Cevitr's RPA Powered Digital Workforce

LONDON, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cevitr, a UK based company, announced a partnership with Onogo.com, an online retailer based in Jersey, to digitally transform their operations. To gain operational efficiency in today's highly competitive landscape, Onogo.com have deployed Cevitr's innovative digital workforce solution using Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology.

Cevitr enables businesses to adopt a digital workforce as a managed service, on an all-inclusive subscription basis – a market first in this space. The Cevitr platform is underpinned by UiPath RPA software hosted on a Microsoft Azure stack. Onogo was able to realise the benefits of the Digital Worker in weeks with zero disruption to existing ways of working.  The solution aided Onogo in coping with the surge of orders during the start of the Covid19 lockdown.

Jo, Cevitr's Digital Workmate, is now working with the Onogo teams every day on two processes - supplier invoices and warehouse receipting. Jo replicates the entire workflow of an Onogo user right from taking information from an email, processing that in the internal ERP system and their cloud-based work allocation dashboards to finally sending detailed reports to relevant stakeholders. The processes run at different times in the day to ensure that the Onogo teams do not have to deal with a backlog when they sign into work.

The initial processes that have been automated are the start of the automation journey with Onogo and the direct benefits of speed of processing and data quality is accentuated by the indirect benefits of employees being able to focus on business-critical activities to deliver a quality service.

Paul Murphy, CEO of Onogo.com stated that "Established in Jersey since 2008, our goal is to provide the best online value and service through various platforms, including Amazon, where our status is as an Elite Amazon Seller, earned through continuous improvement. We've developed bespoke software and business practices to enable us to undertake a global sale every 20 seconds. Complementing this work, with Cevitr's Digital Worker Jo, has been exciting because it opens up many possibilities as we continue to grow at pace. We are able to focus on our core business whilst relying on Cevitr to focus on the challenge of enabling Jo to take on computer-based tasks and ensuring that it delivers every day."

Jaideep Mudholkar, Co-Founder and Managing Director Cevitr, said, "Our collaboration with Onogo is exciting as we were able to deliver results to a growing business very quickly – we literally went from discussion of a process to automation in a matter of 3 to 4 weeks. Onogo have a great team and we are excited to see our Digital Worker Jo working hand in hand with the team to deliver value every day."

For more information about Cevitr, please visit this webpage. More information on Onogo can be found here.

About Cevitr

Cevitr is a UK based company, offering a Digital Workforce to organisations of all sizes using Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The Digital Workforce is fully trained on end customer systems and are offered on a monthly subscription basis with no upfront investment. The service is all inclusive of software licenses, development, deployment and maintenance to ensure that the customer can gain the benefits of a Digital Workmate in weeks.

www.cevitr.com LinkedIn Twitter

About Onogo.com

Onogo buys high potential products and grows them to leading positions on Amazon and other highly competitive marketplaces.

Onogo.com continues to develop new categories & international territories. In 12 years of trading the aim has remained to offer best products at great prices. Onogo epitomises a fantastic service boasting a 98% positive customer feedback score.  One of the natural evolutions of Onogo's marketplace success is to partner with brands. Onogo have achieved success as an 'Amazon Marketplace Full Service Provider'. Onogo applies commercial experience, tools and expertise to support continuing success. Onogo are in the top 1000 global sellers on the world's largest marketplace, Amazon.

http://www.onogo.com/  

Media Contact:

Cevitr
Ramesh Menon
Co-Founder and Executive Director
+44-(0)-1625-426137
press@cevitr.com

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onogocom-accelerates-transformation-journey-with-cevitrs-rpa-powered-digital-workforce-301082854.html

SOURCE Cevitr Limited

  • Trump retweets videos of Black men attacking white victims, asking, 'Where are the protesters?'
    Yahoo News

    Trump retweets videos of Black men attacking white victims, asking, 'Where are the protesters?'

    Amid protests over the killings of Black citizens that have lasted almost a month, President Trump retweeted videos of Black men attacking white victims in separate incidents — one of which occurred last year — while wondering why they did not spark protests like the nationwide demonstrations over the death of George Floyd. Floyd was killed in May by a Minneapolis police officer who pinned him to the ground by kneeling on his neck, and the protests that ensued were directed at official acts of brutality against Black people, or those specifically motivated by racism, not random episodes of violence.

  • AOC and other liberals, minorities gain in U.S. congressional primary races
    Reuters

    AOC and other liberals, minorities gain in U.S. congressional primary races

    A resounding primary win by Democratic U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a fellow liberal's lead over a longtime New York congressman signaled fresh momentum for progressive politics amid growing calls for economic and racial justice in the United States. Tuesday's nominating contests in New York, Kentucky and several other states pitted establishment Democrats against challengers pushing for sweeping change after the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody. Early election results showed Black and other minority candidates putting up strong performances in several contests.

  • Texas was one of the first states to reopen. Now it's seeing record numbers of the coronavirus and its Republican governor is urging people to stay home.
    Business Insider

    Texas was one of the first states to reopen. Now it's seeing record numbers of the coronavirus and its Republican governor is urging people to stay home.

    Tom Pennington/Getty Images Gov. Greg Abbott told Texas residents on Tuesday to stay home if possible as the number of new coronavirus cases in the state reached record highs. On Tuesday evening, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 5,489 new cases, the most ever in the state. "People need to recognize this is a very swift-spreading virus, for which there is no vaccine," Abbott told the local station KRIS-TV.

  • Pro-Biden super PAC launches positive ads amid fundraising dip
    Politico

    Pro-Biden super PAC launches positive ads amid fundraising dip

    The original super PAC supporting Joe Biden is getting back on the airwaves, pushing into the 2020 ad wars with spots praising Biden's economic record. Unite the Country released a trio of TV and digital ads on Wednesday — part of an existing $10 million ad buy announced in May — that spotlights the former vice president's track record on the economy, particularly on the recovery efforts following the 2008 financial crisis. Positive ads aren't a common messaging theme for super PACs, which are often charged with savaging the opposition.

  • California weighs overturning 24-year ban on affirmative action
    The Guardian

    California weighs overturning 24-year ban on affirmative action

    A proposal to repeal California's 24-year-old ban on affirmative action will go before voters in November after it passed the state senate on Wednesday. The bill would remove rules in California's constitution, passed in 1996, which bar universities and government agencies from giving preferential treatment on the basis of race or sex. The proposed amendment, known as ACA 5, comes amid a national reckoning on racial injustice, triggered by the killing of George Floyd and other publicized cases of racist violence, and rejuvenates a decades-long conversation about the degree to which colleges and government employers can consider race in admission and hiring decisions.

  • Businesses sue Seattle over 'occupied' protest zone
    Associated Press

    Businesses sue Seattle over 'occupied' protest zone

    A collection of Seattle businesses, property owners and residents sued the city Wednesday over its tolerance of an “occupied” protest zone, saying officials have been complicit in depriving them of their rights to their property. The plaintiffs — including a tattoo parlor, auto repair shop and property management firm — emphasized in the lawsuit that they were not trying to undermine the anti-police-brutality or Black Lives Matter messaging of the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest.” “Rather, this lawsuit is about the constitutional and other legal rights of plaintiffs — businesses, employees, and residents in and around CHOP — which have been overrun by the city of Seattle's unprecedented decision to abandon and close off an entire city neighborhood, leaving it unchecked by the police, unserved by fire and emergency health services, and inaccessible to the public at large,” the lawsuit said.

  • Calif. College Professor Placed on Leave After Asking Asian-American Student to 'Anglicize' Her Name
    Time

    Calif. College Professor Placed on Leave After Asking Asian-American Student to 'Anglicize' Her Name

    Laney College President Tammeil Gilkerson said that as soon as campus leaders learned of the comments, an unnamed faculty member was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, the East Bay Times reported. Freshman Phuc Bui Diem Nguyen told KGO-TV last week that on her second day of classes at the college in Oakland, she received an email from her trigonometry professor, Matthew Hubbard, asking her to use a different name. “On the surface this incident is obviously disturbing and comes after decades of discussing and working to combat structural racism, xenophobia, and violence” against the Black and Asian Pacific Islander community, Gilkerson said.

  • Putin throws military parade to mark defeat of Germany in WW2 — and declare victory over coronavirus
    NBC News

    Putin throws military parade to mark defeat of Germany in WW2 — and declare victory over coronavirus

    After months of coronavirus-related setbacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to preside Wednesday over a long-awaited military blowout to celebrate 75 years since Nazi Germany's defeat in World War II. The parade will kick off a weeklong nationwide vote on a series of proposed constitutional amendments that, among other things, would reset presidential term limits — allowing Putin, 67, if he so desires, to rule Russia until 2036. In a triumphant address on the eve of the parade, Putin congratulated the nation on "the dignity with which you, the citizens of Russia, have passed through the most dangerous phase of the epidemic."

  • US Army suspects 'foul play' was involved in the disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen
    INSIDER

    US Army suspects 'foul play' was involved in the disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

    Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen disappeared from the Texas Army Base on April 22. The Army has said it believes foul play was involved in her disappearance, according to Rep. Sylvia García and Guillen's family's lawyer. The Army has said it believes foul play was involved in the disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, who went missing from the Texas military base two months ago, according to Rep. Sylvia García and the Guillen family's lawyer.

  • Trump threatens prison time after protesters attempt to topple Andrew Jackson statue near White House
    Yahoo News

    Trump threatens prison time after protesters attempt to topple Andrew Jackson statue near White House

    President Trump threatened protesters who topple statues with arrest and lengthy prison sentences after a night of protests in front of the White House, in which some demonstrators attempted to tear down a statue of President Andrew Jackson. I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent.....” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. The statue of Andrew Jackson stands in Lafayette Square, which is located directly across from the White House complex.

  • Coronavirus: Newborn Mexican triplets test positive in 'unprecedented' case
    BBC

    Coronavirus: Newborn Mexican triplets test positive in 'unprecedented' case

    Newborn triplets in Mexico have tested positive for coronavirus in an "unprecedented" case, according to local health authorities. Medical experts are investigating whether the disease could have been passed on through the mother's placenta during pregnancy. Two of the babies, one boy and one girl, are in a stable condition in a hospital in San Luis Potosí state.

  • 450 billion locusts have been killed this year, but devastating swarms still ravage Africa, India and the Middle East
    Business Insider

    450 billion locusts have been killed this year, but devastating swarms still ravage Africa, India and the Middle East

    SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP via Getty Images Massive locust swarms have been destroying crops across huge stretches of Africa, Asia, and the Middle East this year. Kenya had its worst infestation in 70 years, while India, Ethiopia, and Somalia haven't been devastated this badly in decades. Experts say the locusts have been thriving due to climate change, poor monitoring, and a lack of resources caused by the pandemic.

  • Black man suing police department for $700,000 over mistaken identity arrest that left him with broken arm
    The Independent

    Black man suing police department for $700,000 over mistaken identity arrest that left him with broken arm

    A 46-year-old black man in Georgia who claims police officers used excessive force while wrongfully arresting him has sued the Valdosta Police Department. Antonio Arnelo Smith is suing the department for $700,000 after a city police officer grappled him from behind and slammed him to the ground. Officers said they were "investigating suspicious activity" and mistook Mr Smith as a suspect.

  • Armed men gather near Rayshard Brooks shooting site, say police are no longer allowed
    FOX News Videos

    Armed men gather near Rayshard Brooks shooting site, say police are no longer allowed

    Atlanta residents express safety concerns about the area surrounding the Wendy's property; Jonathan Serrie reports.

  • The Best Drones for Any Budget and Pilot
    Popular Mechanics

    The Best Drones for Any Budget and Pilot

    Whether you want professional video equipment or a $100 toy, there's a drone out there for you. From Popular Mechanics

  • Kosovo president, 9 others indicted on war crimes charges
    Associated Press

    Kosovo president, 9 others indicted on war crimes charges

    Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and nine other former separatist fighters were indicted Wednesday on a range of crimes against humanity and war crimes charges, including murder, by an international prosecutor probing their actions against ethnic Serbs and others during and after Kosovo's 1998-99 independence war with Serbia. Because of the indictment, Thaci has postponed his trip to Washington, where he was to meet Saturday for talks at the White House with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. The President of Kosovo has just informed us that he has canceled his trip to Washington, D.C. following the announcement made by the Special Prosecutors Office.

  • Fixture Forecast: Barcelona to suffer major title blow, while City will maintain furious form vs. Chelsea
    Yahoo News

    Fixture Forecast: Barcelona to suffer major title blow, while City will maintain furious form vs. Chelsea

    The first top-four clash of the Premier League restart arrives this Thursday, as Chelsea hosts Manchester City. The Londoners marked their return to action with a win over Aston Villa on Sunday, thanks in no small part to a goal from super sub Christian Pulisic. It's hard to see how any side, even one as brilliant as Liverpool, could be 20 points clear of Pep Guardiola's charges.

  • Texas Governor: Coronavirus Spreading at ‘Unacceptable Rate’ in State
    National Review

    Texas Governor: Coronavirus Spreading at ‘Unacceptable Rate’ in State

    Governor Greg Abbott warned Monday that the coronavirus is now spreading in Texas at an “unacceptable rate” and pleaded with residents to wear masks in public and continue practicing social distancing. “To state the obvious, COVID-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas, and it must be corralled,” Abbott said at a news briefing. Texas has seen more than 25,000 new coronavirus cases over the past week and on Friday recorded a one-day record of 4,600 new positive cases.

  • U.S. agency prepares for massive staff cuts in blow to legal immigration system
    Reuters

    U.S. agency prepares for massive staff cuts in blow to legal immigration system

    The U.S. agency in charge of processing immigration applications said on Wednesday it was preparing to furlough nearly 70% of its workforce unless it received fresh funding, a move employees say could bring an already backlogged system to a virtual halt. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is dependent on fees from new immigration applications for its operations and is facing a historic budget shortfall. Republican President Donald Trump has made cutting legal and illegal immigration a centerpiece of his 2020 re-election campaign.

  • Ghana apologises to Nigeria for embassy demolition
    BBC

    Ghana apologises to Nigeria for embassy demolition

    Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has apologised to Nigeria after a building inside the Nigerian High Commission compound in Accra was demolished. Mr Akufo-Addo has ordered an investigation, a statement from the Nigerian government said after his call with President Muhammadu Buhari. Armed men reportedly stormed the compound last week and destroyed buildings under construction.

  • America Might Spend Big Time to Deter China in South China Sea and over Taiwan
    The National Interest

    America Might Spend Big Time to Deter China in South China Sea and over Taiwan

    What kind of impact would land-based air defenses, increased intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) operations and more bomber patrols have upon U.S. deterrence efforts in the Pacific theater? Is this question taking on additional relevance and urgency in light of Chinese maneuvers near Taiwan and the South China Sea? The impact of adding these systems would be both substantial and helpful, according to members of Congress now proposing as much as $6 billion in additional funds for a so-described “Indo Pacific Deterrence Initiative.

  • White men in car chased down Black teens on bikes, police say
    NBC News

    White men in car chased down Black teens on bikes, police say

    Two white men are accused of chasing down three Black teens on bicycles, with one of the men hurling racial slurs, police in Manchester, Connecticut, said. The men, Matthew Lemelin, 27, and brother Michael, 28, both of Manchester, were both arrested Monday and each faces charges including risk of injury to a minor and second-degree reckless endangerment. Matthew Lemelin was also charged with second-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias.

  • Man sues Georgia police for excessive use of force after wrongfully arresting him
    USA TODAY

    Man sues Georgia police for excessive use of force after wrongfully arresting him

    A Black man has sued a police department in Georgia for “unnecessary and excessive” use of force in a detainment from February. Antonio Arnelo Smith, 47, filed a federal suit Friday alleging that Valdosta, Georgia, police officers injured him after body slamming him, and violated his civil rights when they wrongly detained him after identifying him as a suspect in a panhandling case. "From the moment Mr. Smith was slammed to the ground until he walked away, he cried and screamed in agonizing pain," reads the lawsuit, which was filed against the officers and the city of Valdosta.

  • Congresswoman Karen Bass being vetted to be Biden running mate
    CBS News

    Congresswoman Karen Bass being vetted to be Biden running mate

    Congresswoman Karen Bass, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, is undergoing vetting as a candidate to be Joe Biden's running mate, CBS News has learned according to sources familiar with the process. The five-term congresswoman represents Los Angeles and endorsed Biden for president in mid-March. It is not immediately clear where Bass stands in the vetting process but her name has been floated for consideration by powerful Democrats like House Majority Whip James Clyburn.

  • Mississippi gov might not block change to rebel-themed flag
    Associated Press

    Mississippi gov might not block change to rebel-themed flag

    Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday, for the first time, that he probably would not stand in the way if legislators muster a large enough majority to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag. Amid the backdrop of national protests over racial injustice, Mississippi is under increasing pressure from business and religious leaders, sports leagues and others to divorce itself from a symbol that many see as racist. “If they get those votes, a veto would be pointless,” Reeves wrote on Facebook.