OnPolitics: What the 2022 midterms will mean for the 2024 election

Amy Nakamura and Caren Bohan, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Good aftenoon, OnPolitics readers!

As we count down to Election Day, here's what the final stretch of the midterms means for 2024 election. Politics Managing Editor Caren Bohan writes:

Former President Donald Trump has been criss-crossing the country ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms to rally support for GOP allies such as Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.

He's also reminding his supporters that he has no intention of relinquishing the political spotlight to potential 2024 rivals such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence – two other prominent Republicans who have been active on the campaign trail.

As USA TODAY National Political Reporter David Jackson writes, Trump routinely hints to his supporters that he's on the verge of launching another presidential run.

"I will probably have to do it again," Trump told supporters during a recent rally in Texas.

Notably, many of the states that are part of the former president’s final 2022 campaign swing are ones that would be pivotal in a 2024 run, including Iowa, Florida, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

“The people we've talked to are convinced Trump is going to run and is probably going to announce sometime in November," Jackson tells the OnPolitics newsletter.

"But Trump is mercurial so we need to wait until he makes it official,” said Jackson, a veteran White House and campaign reporter who has covered Trump since he announced his first presidential bid in 2015.

⌛ The 2024 presidential race in 2022: What to know about Trump, DeSantis, Pence and Biden

It's Amy again with other news you need to know today.

Real quick: stories you'll want to read

  • Israel's Netanyahu returns to power: Benjamin Netanyahu will return to power, thanks to the rise of Israel's far right. The triumph clears the way for Netanyahu to form the most right-wing government in the history of Israel, which was formed as a socialist democratic state.

  • 💰 Does your state allow paid time off to vote? In the U.S., there is no federal law mandating employers give workers time to go vote or offer paid time off for doing so. Instead, each state has their own laws on voting and time off. Find out your state's rules here.

  • How culture war issues are shaping the 2022 midterms: Divisive topics such as abortion, critical race theory and LGBTQ rights are shaping political contests from local school board races to campaigns for governor, state legislature and Congress. Here's everything to know about the topics driving voters to the polls.

  • Lawsuits reveal real use behind CRT tip line: Earlier this year, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin set up a tip line for parents to report, as he put it, “any instances where they feel that their fundamental rights are being violated” and schools are engaging in “inherently divisive practices.” But few of the tips flag the types of practices Youngkin was describing.

  • Hundreds of sheriffs are up for election. What are their political views? When considering criminal justice issues, we need to pay attention to sheriffs. Most sheriffs are elected, and hundreds are on the ballot this November. Read more about their political standings here and how much power they wield.

What's next: Trump due to respond to Jan. 6 committee. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol formally subpoenaed Donald Trump during their last meeting on Oct. 21.

The former president, who has denounced the investigation as political, faces deadlines Friday to produce documents and until Nov. 14 to testify. He has filed lawsuits challenging other subpoenas, but hasn't said yet whether he will fight this one.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How the 2022 midterms will shape the 2024 presidential election

