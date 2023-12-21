OnPolitics: Which 2024 Republican do you want to grab a beer with?

Hi OnPolitics readers! In recent memory, political pundits would ask a simple question during election season: Which candidate do you want to grab a beer with?

🍻 In 2024, that’s Nikki Haley: A group of Republican primary voters applauded the former South Carolina governor’s sense of approachability, strength and warmth in conversations with USA TODAY.

And when Republican voters are asked whether they would describe candidates as "likeable" or "reasonable," polling shows Haley soaring high above her GOP competitors.

➡️ A path to victory? Haley’s apparent popularity doesn’t necessarily mean she’ll beat former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republican rivals in 2024, USA TODAY’s Karissa Waddick reports. The latest Real Clear Politics national polling average shows Trump overwhelmingly leading the race, with DeSantis in a distant second and Haley trailing third.

⏱️ 2024 approaches: “I think Americans realize that they're electing a president. They're looking for somebody to run the economy and keep the country out of the war, not somebody they want to have a beer with,” Stanford political science professor Morris Fiorina told USA TODAY.

Read more here: Forget a beer – how about a hug? How Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, other Republicans stack up on likability

