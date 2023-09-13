OnPolitics: Americans say they trust Trump over Biden on the economy, exclusive poll shows

Hi OnPolitics readers! President Joe Biden is selling an economic rebound. But most Americans aren't buying it, according to an exclusive poll from the Suffolk University Sawyer Business School and USA TODAY.

The poll also shows that Americans across the country say they trust former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden to fix the economy.

💵 Only 34% of Americans said they approve of Biden's handling of the economy, compared with 59% who disapprove, according to the poll, USA TODAY’s Joey Garrison and Maureen Groppe report.

Biden vs. Trump: And more Americans said they trust Trump, the 2024 Republican primary front-runner, than Biden to make the economy better by a 47%-36% margin. The spread is 46%-26% in Trump's favor among independent voters.

How’s the economy? Seventy-six percent of independents and even 34% of Democrats said the economy is getting worse.

🥫 Eighty-four percent of Americans say their cost of living is rising, and food and groceries is the top concern.

Why it matters for politics: The results come as Biden has touted “Bidenomics” to frame his economic vision ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The White House has also sought credit for an unemployment rate that's near a 50-year low, a robust job market, including 13.5 million jobs added under the Biden presidency, and annual inflation that, according to the Consumer Price Index, is down to 3.7% from a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022.

What Americans say: A disconnect between 'Bidenomics' and Americans' economic fears

