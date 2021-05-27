OnPolitics: Back-and-forth on infrastructure

Mabinty Quarshie, USA TODAY
·3 min read
Happy almost Friday, OnPolitics readers!

President Joe Biden headed to Cleveland today looking to reassure Americans the economy is rebounding and sell his infrastructure plan as the White House remains in a stalemate with Senate Republicans over negotiations for a bipartisan deal.

You might have missed this yesterday, but Biden is saying 'enough' when it comes to mass shootings, announcing half a dozen executive actions. This comes as the nation looks for answers after a shooting spree in Northern California on Wednesday left 9 people and the shooter dead.

It's Mabinty, with the day's top news.

Congress still wrangling over the infrastructure plan

A nearly $1 trillion transportation bill GOP senators unveiled Thursday is a significant increase from an earlier Republican proposal but doesn't include the social infrastructure or corporate tax increase Biden wants.

The plan relies heavily on unspent COVID-19 relief money intended for states and cities and remains far short of Biden's $1.7 trillion American Jobs Plan.

The Republican proposal is the latest in a weekslong back-and-forth between GOP moderates led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and the Biden administration, who are hustling to finalize a deal by July 4.

Here's a breakdown of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill:

  • $506 billion for roads, bridges and "major projects"

  • $98 billion for transit

  • $72 billion for water infrastructure

  • $65 billion for broadband

  • 🛩$56 billion for airports

  • $46 billion for freight and passenger rail

  • $22 billion for ports and waterways

  • $22 billion for Western water storage

  • $21 billion for safety programs

  • $20 billion for infrastructure financing

“We’re going to have to close this down soon,” said Biden, who set Memorial Day as a benchmark to show progress on a package with a goal of passing legislation this summer.

News to know today:

A Black National Guard gets justice

A Black soldier forced to wear a chain as discipline will be able to reenter officer candidate school after the Maryland National Guard announced Wednesday it would not challenge the finding that Sgt. Bruce Weaver was discriminated against.

In a decision for the National Guard Bureau last month, Bernard Doyle found that Weaver had substantiated his claims of discrimination and harassment "based upon his race" when he was in officer candidate school in 2015. The bureau called the discipline "the most humiliating punishment imaginable" for a Black soldier.

Doyle said Weaver should be offered the chance to complete the course or other means to compensate him and recommended that Maryland consider disciplinary action against officials responsible for the discrimination, according to a copy of the decision obtained by USA TODAY.

Read more on the investigation by USA TODAY's Tom Vanden Brook.

Enjoy your Memorial Day holiday. I'll be back Tuesday. —Mabinty

