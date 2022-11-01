OnPolitics: Barack Obama heads to Nevada as new poll shows virtual tie for Senate

Good afternoon, OnPolitics readers!

Exclusive new poll findings paint a picture of what next week's elections may yield. Politics Managing Editor Caren Bohan writes:

Barack Obama is headed to Nevada as the latest USA Today/Suffolk poll shows a dead heat in the Senate race.

Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, whose seat is a top target for Republicans seeking to flip the Senate, is locked in a virtual tie with GOP challenger Adam Laxalt.

With a week left to go until the Nov. 8 midterm elections, Cortez Masto has a razor-thin edge over Laxalt, 45%-44%, a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds.

The governor's race in Nevada is also shaping up to be a cliff hanger, Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page writes.

Democrat Steve Sisolak and Republican Joe Lombardo, the Clark County sheriff, are dead even in the poll at 43%-43%.

Former president Obama is headed to the state Tuesday to campaign Cortez Masto and Sisolak. Former president Donald Trump has visited to stump for Laxalt and Lombardo.

The poll of 500 likely midterm voters, taken Oct. 24-28 by landline and cell phone, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

📲 Read more about the poll findings:Pivotal Nevada Senate race a virtual tie amid economic alarm

Real quick: Stories you'll want to read

Chief Justice Roberts grants hold on Trump tax dispute : Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday temporarily blocked the House Ways & Means Committee from obtaining former President Donald Trump's tax returns, giving both sides until later this week to submit arguments in the case. The administrative order will put any action in the case on hold.

Arizona ballot drop box monitoring is likely illegal : The Justice Department indicated support of an Arizona lawsuit accusing groups monitoring ballot drop boxes of illegal voter intimidation. The DOJ described filming or harassing voters as examples of “vigilante ballot security measures,” suggesting those behaviors violate the federal Voting Rights Act.

How Ohio may help Republicans take control of Congress: Republican leaders in Ohio and across the country have trained their focus on reclaiming control of the U.S. House and Senate to serve as a buffer against President Joe Biden's priorities. While the party deals with unpredictable races, Republicans hope Ohio will show up for U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance.

History of threats against Speaker Pelosi: The FBI has investigated a series of threats of violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dating back nearly a decade, although federal prosecutors rarely pursued charges. Pelosi isn't alone — more than 80 members of Congress have been seriously threatened, according to a USA TODAY sampling of federal records.

📺 Don't miss it: U.S. Senate candidates Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance will meet on stage once more during a town hall hosted by the Fox News Channel Tuesday night. Here's how to watch the meeting and follow along with our live coverage for the full breakdown.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why Obama is headed to Nevada: Seat could flip Senate