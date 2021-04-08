OnPolitics: Biden takes on gun control

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mabinty Quarshie, USA TODAY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden called for swift action on gun control legislation in the wake of the mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia in March.

Today Biden took it one step farther, unveiling six executive actions on curbing gun violence.

It's Mabinty, with the news of the day. Let's do this.

What is Biden *actually* going to do on gun control?

"Gun violence in this country is an epidemic," Biden said during remarks in the White House Rose Garden, calling it an "international embarrassment."

The president unveiled his first major steps to address gun violence on Thursday, directing his administration to tighten restrictions on so-called ghost guns, or untraceable weapons that can be constructed from parts purchased online:

  • Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would propose a rule within 30 days to close a regulatory loophole that allows ghost guns, which lack serial numbers, to be purchased without a background check.

  • Garland said the administration also plans to tighten regulations on the kind of stabilizing braces for pistols used in last month's Boulder, Colorado, shooting that left 10 people dead.

  • Other actions include directing five federal agencies to make changes to 26 different programs to direct vital support to community violence intervention programs as quickly as possible.

  • The president also directed the Justice Department to publish model "red flag" legislation for states that want to enact such laws that enable courts to temporarily bar people in crisis from accessing firearms if they may hurt themselves or others.

  • Biden will also sign an order directing the Justice Department to issue an annual report on firearms trafficking, which the ATF has not done since 2000.

Phew. Sound like a lot? That's because it is.

(Plus, Biden announced his nomination of David Chipman as the director of the Justice Department's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.)

  • Americans back tougher gun laws, but GOP support plummets even after Atlanta, Boulder shootings, exclusive poll finds

Will the Capitol riot mark a return to fortress policing?

Three months after the Capitol riot, some of the hardest lessons learned in the wake of the insurrection have been applied by law enforcement authorities across the country.

Officials in several state capitals have fortified their defenses to guard against potentially violent demonstrations timed to the presidential inauguration. In Pennsylvania, heavily armed officers in tactical gear patrol the three main entrances to the Capitol.

More news to know:

Cheer up friends. It's almost Friday! —Mabinty

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden tackles gun control legislation after mass shootings

Recommended Stories

  • Biden unveiled 6 executive actions to curb gun violence, including model 'red flag' laws and action on 'ghost guns'

    The actions, which do not require approval from Congress, come in the wake of recent mass shootings and homicide spikes in US cities.

  • Biden plans first executive actions against guns

    U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil his first plan to curb gun violence on Thursday, after a slew of mass shootings put pressure on him to act.A White House official told reporters that Biden will give the Justice Department 30 days to propose ways to reduce the number of so-called “ghost-guns."Those are guns that are untraceable and self-assembled.In the next 60 days, the DOJ also be asked to propose limits on “stabilizing braces,” which effectively turn pistols into rifles.The official added that other measures include investment in community violence prevention, compiling a report on arms trafficking, and drafting “red flag laws,” which allow local law enforcement to remove guns from people considered dangerous.The Biden administration has been working for months to craft gun control that would not be quickly dismantled in the courts.However, the recent mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado have put pressure on the White House to act on its own, as legislation would not pass swiftly in Congress.The top Republican in the House, Kevin McCarthy, has already responded tweeting, "President Biden plans to announce his attempts to trample over our constitutional 2A rights by executive fiat. He is soft on crime, but infringes on the rights of law-abiding citizens."The new list of measures leave out a number of Biden campaign promises, including banning assault weapons and requiring background checks for most gun sales.He also promised to take unilateral action on the issue within his first 100 days as President, or by the end of this month.

  • An imbalance of power lies at the root of sexual harassment at work | Opinion

    In recent weeks, several women have reported demeaning and sexualized workplace behavior by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. In response, Cuomo has issued a combination of denials, defenses and apologies.

  • Biden set to announce six gun control actions Thursday

    FOX News' Kevin Corke reports gun buying surge driven by minority, female purchasers on 'Fox News @ Night'

  • American 'woke companies' blamed for fueling China's rise

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel and former National Security advisor Robert C. O'Brien weigh in on facing the Chinese Communist Party

  • AP Top Stories April 8 P

    Here are the top stories for Thursday, April 8th: Biden announces gun control orders; record number of children detained at border; violent unrest in Northern Ireland; nesting Bald Eagles streamed online.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • Ex-NFL player fatally shot SC doctor, four others: Police

    Former professional football player Phillip Adams fatally shot a prominent South Carolina doctor, his wife, two grandchildren and another man before taking his own life at his home a short distance away, according to authorities on Thursday. A sixth victim was wounded and rushed to a hospital. Adams, who left the National Football League more than five years ago, was found dead Wednesday hours after the killings of five people at the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie in suburban Rock Hill, South Carolina. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson. "Once we cleared the home, we found Dr. Robert Lesslie and his wife Barbara and their two grandchildren in a room in the back of the house. All deceased with gunshot wounds... Once the investigation began, we were able to develop Phillip Adams as a suspect in this incident. We also learned Mr. Adams lived close to where this incident took place, just down the road, about a quarter of a mile, maybe a little more."Adams had a six-year NFL career as a defensive back with five teams, finishing with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015. Police say he died from a single gunshot to the head at his home a short distance from the murder scene, where he lived with his father, as police closed in hours after the shootings.Investigators were at a loss to offer a motive for the shooting spree.According to the sheriff, there was no indication that Adams had any relationship with Lesslie or his family.Adams' father, Alonzo Adams, blamed the shooting outburst on football…. telling local media - his son with a good kid, but that quote: "I think the football messed him up." Dr. Robert Lesslie, whose online biography said he co-owned two local urgent care clinics, was a beloved member of the community:[TOLSON] "He knew everyone. He treated everyone with respect."Asked to comment, an NFL spokesman said, "Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the victims of this devastating tragedy."

  • Milk Tea Alliance: Twitter creates emoji for pro-democracy activists

    The Milk Tea Alliance unites pro-democracy protesters in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand and Myanmar.

  • Former president Donald Trump tumbles nearly 300 spots in Forbes billionaire rankings

    The magazine blamed the former president's decision to refuse to divest when he took office in January 2017 as the cause of his decline in wealth.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Florida sues CDC over cruising as timeline to get cruise ships back in US waters remains unclear

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday Florida will sue the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to end the drydocking of the cruise industry.

  • Trial of Kylr Yust: Jessica Runions’ mother recalls panic when daughter went missing

    Kara Kopetsky was reported missing in May 2007 and Jessica Runions was last seen alive in September 2016.

  • US resumes funding to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

    The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a resumption of U.S. assistance to the Palestinians, including to the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees, nearly all of which had been eliminated by former President Donald Trump. The State Department said it would provide a total of $235 million to projects in the West Bank and Gaza as well as to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA.

  • Shooter who killed 5 in South Carolina was San Francisco 49ers draftee, defensive back

    Authorities named Phillip Adams as the suspect and say he killed himself while surrounded by police after a manhunt in South Carolina.

  • Another Round: How a film about a drinking experiment became a celebration of life

    Another Round sees four men on an alcohol experiment and has become an Oscar-nominated success.

  • Lightning get early goals in 6-4 win over Blue Jackets

    Tampa Bay scored three times in the first six minutes of the game, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves and the Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 on Thursday night. Blake Coleman roofed a shot 58 seconds in, and then Steven Stamkos and Barclay Goodrow scored a minute apart to put the Blue Jackets in an early hole. Ryan McDonagh scored twice, and Ross Colton also had a goal as the Lightning stopped a three-game skid and earned a split of the two-game series with Columbus as they duel the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes for supremacy in the Central Division.

  • Taiwan accused China of trying to bribe Paraguay with COVID-19 vaccines to make it stop recognizing Taiwan

    Taiwan's foreign minister said Wednesday that China was "flexing its muscles" by offering poorer nations COVID-19 vaccines in exchange for allegiance.

  • Justina Blakeney’s New Book Invites You Fully Into the World of Jungalow

    An inside look at how a design star is born

  • Carolina Panthers sign veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye to fill need on roster

    A.J. Bouye is suspended for the first two games of the season due to a performance enhancing drug violation.