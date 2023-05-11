OnPolitics: Biden warns border will be 'chaotic for a while.' Can Congress fix it?

Hi there, OnPolitics readers!

While the nation hurtles towards a possibly catastrophic default, Congress has put the debt ceiling on the backburner today as the House turns its focus on the southern border.

The House is set to vote this afternoon on the first major border security bill by Republicans since they took back the chamber as the border policy Title 42 – a pandemic-era law that allowed authorities to turn migrants at the border away – is set to expire.

What does the bill do?: The Republican’s Secure the Border Act would restart construction on the southwest border wall and hamper asylum access. The bill would also cut a program that lets authorities quickly accept or turn away migrants from Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba and Nicaragua, who can apply to come to the U.S. for two years legally and work.

Why now?: Title 42 is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. EST today and will officially prevent Customs and Border Protection officials from turning migrants away under the policy put in place during the pandemic. So, now lawmakers are scrambling to replace the public health emergency rule with something else to help curb migration.

Why this matters: Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have been critical of President Joe Biden’s handling of the southern border, complaining that the administration has no real plan.

This vote also comes as Biden warned this week that the southern border would be “chaotic for a while” following the expiration of Title 42.

