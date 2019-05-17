OnPolitics: Buttigieg's huge student debt

Plus: The AOC effect and de Blasio for prez.

Pete Buttigieg meets supporters at a community event in Los Angeles, California on May 9, 2019.

The youngest candidate running for president, Pete Buttigieg, is 37. And like gobs of millennials, he's deep in student debt: Between $140,004 and $360,000, documents this week showed. That's one surefire way Buttigieg, who's pitched himself as The Millennial Candidate, may relate to younger voters in a field of big-name Democrats like Joe Biden (age 76) and Bernie Sanders (age 77).

Youthful Beto O'Rourke, he of table-hopping fame, signaled his middle age this week by live-streaming his "nasty" ear hair "that you get when you get older," as the 46-year-old said on Facebook.



Back to Biden and Sanders: Both septuagenarians made news this week with millennial Democratic star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: The 29-year-old congresswoman could bring a boost to Sanders and took a swipe at Biden on climate change. If AOC won't back Biden, Kamala Harris will: She said this week that Biden would make "a great running mate" — for vice president.

Meanwhile, Biden thinks Republicans will have "an epiphany" after President Donald Trump leaves office. And Trump thanked MSNBC's Joe Scarborough for saying Trump looks "20 years younger than a lot of Democratic candidates."

Two fresh-faced campaigns launched this week, too, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock joined the Democratic race. They're far from frontrunners right now — and that's probably a good thing.

This week in Trump:

President Donald Trump welcomes Switzerland's Federal President Ueli Maurer to the White House, Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Washington.

This week in 2020 Democrats:

Elizabeth Warren during an American Federation of Teachers town hall event, at the Plumbers Local 690 Union Hall in Philadelphia, Monday, May 13, 2019.

